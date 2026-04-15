Who Plays Translucent's Son Maverick On The Boys And Gen V?

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In 2023, "Gen V" arrived and proved to be just as fun and twisted as "The Boys." Following the exploits of Godolkin University students not only made for a hugely entertaining spin-off from the mothership series, but it also allowed the writers to explore new layers of the "Boys" universe, including relatives of well-known characters from the main show. That included Samuel Schecht, aka Maverick, played by Australian actor Nicholas William Hamilton. That is, Hamilton voices the character, who spends almost every scene invisible. Before his foray into the "Boys" universe, Hamilton appeared in multiple high-profile projects in both his native Australia and the United States, including Andy Muschietti's "It" and "It Chapter Two."

In "Gen V," Maverick is the son of Translucent (Alex Hassell), a deceased former member of The Seven who met an ignoble end in "The Boys" season 2 when Tomer Capone's Serge/Frenchie detonated a bomb planted in his backside. After such an embarrassing death, you'd think Translucent's son would stay permanently invisible. Instead, following a brief appearance in "The Boys" season 2, where he was played by Charles Altow, Maverick enrolled in the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, where he honed his superhero skills and fell for fellow Supe Sloane, who's only ever seen as an alpaca. During his university years, Maverick is played by Hamilton — though we rarely see him given Maverick's invisibility powers.

The role is arguably Hamilton's biggest to date, given the popularity of the "Boys" spin-off. But the 25-year-old has also been quietly building an impressive filmography that includes roles in everything from critically-acclaimed drama films to comedy series and everything in between. Here's all you need to know about Maverick actor Nicholas Hamilton.