Who Plays Translucent's Son Maverick On The Boys And Gen V?
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In 2023, "Gen V" arrived and proved to be just as fun and twisted as "The Boys." Following the exploits of Godolkin University students not only made for a hugely entertaining spin-off from the mothership series, but it also allowed the writers to explore new layers of the "Boys" universe, including relatives of well-known characters from the main show. That included Samuel Schecht, aka Maverick, played by Australian actor Nicholas William Hamilton. That is, Hamilton voices the character, who spends almost every scene invisible. Before his foray into the "Boys" universe, Hamilton appeared in multiple high-profile projects in both his native Australia and the United States, including Andy Muschietti's "It" and "It Chapter Two."
In "Gen V," Maverick is the son of Translucent (Alex Hassell), a deceased former member of The Seven who met an ignoble end in "The Boys" season 2 when Tomer Capone's Serge/Frenchie detonated a bomb planted in his backside. After such an embarrassing death, you'd think Translucent's son would stay permanently invisible. Instead, following a brief appearance in "The Boys" season 2, where he was played by Charles Altow, Maverick enrolled in the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, where he honed his superhero skills and fell for fellow Supe Sloane, who's only ever seen as an alpaca. During his university years, Maverick is played by Hamilton — though we rarely see him given Maverick's invisibility powers.
The role is arguably Hamilton's biggest to date, given the popularity of the "Boys" spin-off. But the 25-year-old has also been quietly building an impressive filmography that includes roles in everything from critically-acclaimed drama films to comedy series and everything in between. Here's all you need to know about Maverick actor Nicholas Hamilton.
Maverick actor Nicholas Hamilton has appeared in multiple films and TV shows
Nicholas Hamilton started acting in the early 2010s. He appeared in several Aussie TV shows before being cast in his first big film role, playing the son of Nicole Kidman and Joseph Fiennes' married couple in the 2015 drama "Strangerland." But it was his role in 2016's "Captain Fantastic" that really helped him break through. The film remains one of the best movies from indie distributor Bleecker Street and saw Hamilton appear alongside Viggo Mortensen, who played an off-grid father of six returning to society after years in the Washington wilderness. Hamilton played one of his sons, Rellian Cash, who runs away from the family to stay with his grandparents. It was a standout performance by the young actor, earning him recognition and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, which he shared with his co-stars.
When he was first cast in "Captain Fantastic," Hamilton told the Daily Telegraph that his dream was to star in a comedy alongside Adam Sandler or Jim Carrey. He hasn't achieved it yet, but his career has been pretty impressive nonetheless. After playing Lucas Hanson in the 2017 adaptation of "The Dark Tower," Hamilton appeared in another Stephen King adaptation, playing head of the Bowers gang, Henry Bowers, in 2017's "It." He also reprised the role in the 2019 follow-up "It Chapter Two," after which he had a small role as Charlie in season 2 of Hulu's "Love, Victor." Then, in 2023, Hamilton starred alongside Jared Harris in the coming-of-age drama "Brave the Dark," in which he played a homeless teen in 1980s Pennsylvania.
Maverick actor Nicholas Hamilton is also a musician and author
The same year Nicholas Hamilton starred in "Brave the Dark," he was cast as Maverick on "Gen V," appearing in five episodes across the show's two seasons. Since then, Hamilton has appeared in several other projects, including eight episodes of Amazon Freevee's comedy series "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh" and the 2026 horror "Do Not Enter." He's also set to appear in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming biographical drama "Artificial," in which Andrew Garfield will portray OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — one of the chief architects of the AI-driven garbage future that awaits us all.
Alongside acting, Hamilton is also a musician who has released several singles and an EP, "Pretty Young," in 2021. That same year, Hamilton spoke about coming out as gay in an interview with Stay Vibrant magazine, which coincided with the release of his debut single "Different Year." He has since released more music and built an online following by sharing his recipes for cocktails. In 2025, he released a book of cocktail recipes entitled "Sipsy-Doozy: 100+ Respectfully Crafted Cocktails for the Home Bartender."
At the time of writing, season 3 of "Gen V" remains up in the air. Prime Video has yet to officially announce the show's renewal, which also leaves it unclear whether we'll see — or hear — more of Hamilton as Maverick in the future. With "The Boys" going out on top with its fifth and final season, fans will have to wait to see whether the wider universe will continue. Thankfully, Hamilton's career shows no signs of slowing down.