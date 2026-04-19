A Game Of Thrones Co-Creator Wrote One Of Ryan Gosling's Most Underappreciated Movies

Director Marc Forster's 2005 film "Stay" is a tricky sell. It's a stylized, latter-day-MTV type of movie where the editing and camerawork evoke an angsty, perpetual dream state. What's more, its story doesn't make a lot of sense by design, as one or perhaps several of its characters are losing their grip on reality.

"Stay" stars Ryan Gosling as Henry, a 20-something who is depressed and despondent. He goes to see his usual shrink (Janeane Garofalo), only to find that she has been replaced by a substitute named Sam (Ewan McGregor). Henry then informs Sam that this coming Saturday, at precisely midnight, he intends to take his own life.

Henry's dark plan leads Sam to begin delving into Henry's life. Sam consults his once-suicidal fiancee Lila (Naomi Watts), and she offers to help. However, there is something amiss about Henry's case. Sam, for instance, introduces Henry to a blind friend of his (Bob Hoskins), only for Henry to claim that the man is actually his deceased father. This happens later in the movie as well, wherein Sam meets a woman that another character declares to have been dead.

Scenes begin repeating themselves. Conversations become circular. At one point, Sam goes to talk to Athena (Elizabeth Reaser), a young woman rehearsing a scene from "Hamlet," and she vanishes down a staircase. When he returns to the stage, she's suddenly back. What?

"Stay" was written by David Benioff, who had previously penned the Spike Lee-directed "25th Hour" and the Wolfgang Petersen-helmed "Troy." He would go on to write Forster's "The Kite Runner" film adaptation, in addition to co-writing "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and director Ang Lee's sci-fi flop "Gemini Man." Nowadays, of course, he's best known for co-creating the "Game of Thrones" TV show, making "Stay" a somewhat under-appreciated item on his resume.