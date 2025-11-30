A Game Of Thrones Co-Creator Helped Write An Ambitious Will Smith Sci-Fi Flop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Will Smith is one of the biggest movie stars of all time. In the '90s and early 2000s, he had a nearly unmatched run, ranging from blockbusters like "Independence Day" to rom-coms like "Hitch." One might think that pairing him with one of the creators behind HBO's smash hit fantasy series "Game of Thrones" would be a slam dunk. Instead, it resulted in the 2019 box office flop "Gemini Man."

The film centers on retired hitman Henry Brogan (Smith), who is on the run and being hunted by a younger clone of himself. De-aging technology was used to make Smith into his younger self. The cast also included Benedict Wong ("Doctor Strange"), Clive Owen ("Children of Men"), and Mary Elizabeth Winstead ("10 Cloverfield Lane"). David Benioff, who was one of the key figures in adapting George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" for HBO, was one of the credited screenwriters on the blockbuster.

Directed by Oscar-winner Ang Lee ("Life of Pi"), the movie arrived in 2019 and received not-so-great reviews, topping out at just $173 million at the box office against a huge $138 million budget. It was a major flop for Paramount Pictures. Adding even more insult to injury, the project had languished in development hell for over 20 years at that point, with writer Darren Lemke originally selling the pitch back in 1997.

But the project departed Lemke's hands long before it made its way to the screen; Benioff was just one of many writers to put his stamp on the material along the way. 2019 proved to be a rough year for him, as it was the same year that the much-maligned final season of "Game of Thrones" aired. Several months later, his name was attached to what would become one of the year's biggest cinematic misfires.