Why 1990 Was One Of The Best (And Weirdest) Years For Horror Movies

It's hard to say what happened in 1990 that made horror suddenly so exciting. The slasher genre wasn't entirely dead yet, but it was in its death throes; "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare" was released in 1991, and "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday" two years later. The genre was getting weirder and more ambitious, leaning harder into special effects and psychedelic stories. Slashers were sliding forward, and they were slicker than they had ever been.

There was also a strong element of cartoonish satire leaking into the genre. The 1990s were a time of increased cheekiness, and the success of filmmakers like Tim Burton and now-disgraced "Ren & Stimpy" creator John Kricfalusi demonstrated that "weird" artists had a place in the mainstream. Perhaps horror producers, sensing that strange monsters, bizarre filmmakers, and amazing creature effects were now the words of the day, decided to start funding wilder, more ambitious projects.

1990 saw films from Clive Barker ("Nightbreed"), Joe Dante ("Gremlins 2: The New Batch"), William Lustig "Manaic Cop 2"), Tobe Hooper ("I'm Dangerous Tonight"), two from Frank Henenlotter ("Basket Case 2," "Frankenhooker"), two from Brian Yuzna ("Bride of Re-Animator," "Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation"), and two from Lucio Fulci ("Cat in the Brain," "Demonia"). Even the great Roger Corman directed his final directorial effort, "Frankenstein Unbound" in 1990. This was the year that artists could play.

There was a lot of milking of I.P. in 1990, of course, but in most cases, the sequels served as 'roided-up deconstructions of the films that came before. I am about to list many, many impressive, effects-heavy horror films from 1990, and you will see the number 2 a lot. There were many great Part 2s in 1990.