Gremlins 2 'Killed' Famous Film Critic Leonard Maltin For A Hilarious Reason

Joe Dante's 1990 film "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" is possibly one of the best of its decade. Just as a whimsical, well-paced slapstick comedy, it's head and slimy shoulders above its peers, and boasts some of the greatest practical monster effects in cinema history. Additionally, however, it may stand as a glorious meta-text on the disintegrating state of cinema itself. The gremlins on screen frequently break the fourth wall, addressing the camera directly. The bulk of "Gremlins 2" takes place in a tower, where multiple low-rent, low-intelligence TV shows are filmed. The gremlins merrily break into the TV station and take over the airwaves. Gremlins are monsters who tinker with the machinery of media.

In the film's most brilliant sequence, Joe Dante stages a fake film break, making it look like the film projector itself is malfunctioning in real time. After the film burns through, though, and the screen goes to white, the gremlins can be seen in silhouette, having invaded the projection booth. "Gremlins 2" just destroyed "Gremlins 2."

Earlier in the film, though, the fabric of reality was already dissipating. After the gremlins have already started running amok, the action cuts to the set of a TV film criticism show called "Movie Police," hosted by the venerable and respected Leonard Maltin. Maltin, perhaps infamously, disliked Dante's original "Gremlins" in 1984, and can be seen in "Gremlins 2" giving the home video release of "Gremlins" a bad (and honest) review. At that point, gremlins pop up behind Maltin and strangle him to death with a strip of 35mm film.

This cameo was a fun little no-hard-feeling handshake between the critic and the filmmaker. Dante got revenge, and Maltin got to be murdered by creatures. Maltin talked about his cameo in a 2013 episode of "Doug Loves Movies."