Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Is Outperforming Andor In A Surprising Way

It's shaping up to be a big year for "Star Wars" fans. We've got the return of the franchise to theaters next month with "The Mandalorian and Grogu," which seeks to usher in a new era for the franchise. But in the lead up to that, viewers have the animated "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" to enjoy on Disney+. And this is not some cute show just for kids. In the early going, "Maul" has been met with widespread acclaim. So much so that it's actually got a better Rotten Tomatoes score than the Emmy-winning, much-beloved "Andor." Yes, really.

As of this writing, "Maul – Shadow Lord" carries a perfect, unblemished 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That goes along with a near-perfect 96% audience rating. In short, people absolutely love it. As for "Andor," the live-action series that helps set up the events of "Rogue One" during the formation of the Rebellion holds a 96% critical rating and an 89% audience rating.

This should not be viewed as a means of lowering one to raise the other. "Maul" and its score could fall as the show rolls on. Beyond that, this is more of a way to illustrate that this is considered top-tier "Star Wars" storytelling, right alongside "Andor." It's not lesser-than because it's animated or perhaps made with viewers of "The Clone Wars" in mind. It's the real deal.

"Maul – Shadow Lord" is set after the events of "The Clone Wars" and centers on the former Sith lord as he seeks to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet currently untouched by the Empire. He crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who he seeks to turn into his new apprentice. Maul's apprentice is a nod to George Lucas' unused sequel trilogy idea.