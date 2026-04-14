Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Is Outperforming Andor In A Surprising Way
It's shaping up to be a big year for "Star Wars" fans. We've got the return of the franchise to theaters next month with "The Mandalorian and Grogu," which seeks to usher in a new era for the franchise. But in the lead up to that, viewers have the animated "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" to enjoy on Disney+. And this is not some cute show just for kids. In the early going, "Maul" has been met with widespread acclaim. So much so that it's actually got a better Rotten Tomatoes score than the Emmy-winning, much-beloved "Andor." Yes, really.
As of this writing, "Maul – Shadow Lord" carries a perfect, unblemished 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That goes along with a near-perfect 96% audience rating. In short, people absolutely love it. As for "Andor," the live-action series that helps set up the events of "Rogue One" during the formation of the Rebellion holds a 96% critical rating and an 89% audience rating.
This should not be viewed as a means of lowering one to raise the other. "Maul" and its score could fall as the show rolls on. Beyond that, this is more of a way to illustrate that this is considered top-tier "Star Wars" storytelling, right alongside "Andor." It's not lesser-than because it's animated or perhaps made with viewers of "The Clone Wars" in mind. It's the real deal.
"Maul – Shadow Lord" is set after the events of "The Clone Wars" and centers on the former Sith lord as he seeks to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet currently untouched by the Empire. He crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who he seeks to turn into his new apprentice. Maul's apprentice is a nod to George Lucas' unused sequel trilogy idea.
Maul - Shadow Lord is excellent Star Wars storytelling in the early going
"Star Wars" has been many things, particularly during the Disney era. It's an entire galaxy with many stories to tell. "Andor" was gritty and grounded, leaving "Star Wars" better off for it. At the same time, "Maul – Shadow Lord" is also gritty, serving up a tale that those who grew up on the prequels and "The Clone Wars" have waited a long time to see.
"Maul – Shadow Lord" was inspired by "Heat," one of the greatest crime movies ever. That ambition shows up through this point in season 1. While the animated corner of the franchise may not be for everyone, at this moment, it really is that good. It's also a reminder that the animated shows have long been a haven for hardcore fans, and with good reason.
On Rotten Tomatoes, several of the "Star Wars" animated projects similarly boast perfect 100% approval ratings. The unblemished seasons include "The Clone Wars" seasons 3, 5, 6 and 7, "Rebels" seasons 2, 3, and 4, "Tales of the Jedi," "Tales of the Underworld," and "Visions: Volume 2." I've personally hailed "Rebels" as some of the best "Star Wars" ever. Mind you, at that time, I wasn't even a "Clone Wars" guy.
All of this to say, maybe those who loved "Andor" or other live-action "Star Wars" TV would do well to seek out some of the animation if they haven't already. As many critics and fans are aware, it's damn good stuff.
"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" is streaming now on Disney+.