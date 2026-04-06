Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Is Inspired By One Of The Best Crime Movies Of All Time

Somehow, Maul has returned. "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" has brought the villain back in animated form on Disney+, with Sam Witwer once again voicing the Sith turned crime lord in a galaxy far, far away. This time, though, Maul is at the center of the action, rather than serving as a supporting character. This is a full-on crime drama with the Force. Given that it's set in the crime genre, the creators drew inspiration from one of the best movies the genre has ever produced.

The new series takes place after the events of "The Clone Wars" on the overall "Star Wars" timeline. It centers on Maul as he plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. He crosses paths with a disillusioned former Jedi Padawan, who could be the apprentice he is seeking. The show will help fill in some crucial gaps in the character's timeline, establishing what went down in the lead-up to Maul taking over the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn.

Speaking with CinemaBlend recently, series co-creator Matt Michnovetz explained that he and the team behind the latest "Star Wars" animated series were at least partially inspired by director Michael Mann's 1995 crime drama "Heat." Here's what he had to say about it: