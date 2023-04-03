Heat 2 Officially In Development With Adam Driver And Director Michael Mann

This is not a drill: "Heat 2" may finally be happening. That's right, nearly 30 years after director Michael Mann delivered one of the greatest crime films ever made with 1995's "Heat," Warner Bros. is getting behind a potential new film. What's more, none other than Adam Driver ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "House of Gucci") is in talks to star. And that could just be the tip of the iceberg, but we'll get to that.

The news comes to us via Deadline, who confirms rumors that have been swirling for weeks regarding the status of the project. Warner Bros. is backing the development of the film, which would be based on 2022's novel "Heat 2," which was written by Mann and Meg Gardiner (read our review of it here). Driver, meanwhile, would star as a young Neil McCauley, who was played by Robert De Niro in the original. It's worth noting that Driver is currently working with Mann on "Ferrari," which seemingly went well enough for them to collaborate again.

Other rumored casting has popped up in recent weeks, with names like Austin Butler ("Elvis") and Ana De Armas ("Blonde") being circulated. While nothing else is confirmed, Driver's good name indicates that this project could attract more big-name talent. It's also worth noting that New Regency would have the option to co-finance the film since they were part of the original production, but Warner Bros. is solely involved at this time.