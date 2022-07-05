Michael Mann Plans To Turn His Heat 2 Novel Into 'One Large Movie'

This is not a drill: Michael Mann has revealed that he is absolutely planning to turn his upcoming novel "Heat 2" into a movie. Not just any movie, mind you, but a large movie. For those who may not be aware, Mann has written a sequel to his 1995 crime thriller "Heat" that will be published as a novel next month. But the filmmaker's plans are ambitious and, should things go according to plan, they will extend to the screen as well.

Speaking with Empire recently, Mann revealed his plans to turn the book into a film. That will certainly present challenges as the book is both an immediate sequel and a prequel taking place seven years prior to the original film. Nevertheless, Mann sees it as one large film. Says Mann:

"It's totally planned to be a movie... Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No. It's going to be one large movie."

Nearly three decades removed, "Heat" remains the gold standard for heist movies, so this could be an extremely exciting prospect. Heck, Al Pacino already gave his blessing to Timothee Chalamet to take up his role as Vincent Hanna in the follow-up. One could already see Warner Bros. putting the pieces in place.