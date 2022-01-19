Heat Sequel Novel From Michael Mann Finally Arriving In August

Released in 1995, Michael Mann's "Heat" is hailed by many (including me!) as a masterpiece. While Robert De Niro and Al Pacino both appeared in "The Godfather Part II," "Heat" marked the first time these legendary actors shared a scene together in a film. That alone was enough to drum up enough hype for "Heat." But Mann's film is so much more than that. It's a crime epic, a sprawling tale featuring a big cast of characters all operating in Los Angeles.

And now, Mann is ready to return to that world and its characters. As I mentioned above, a "Heat" novel has been a long time coming. So long, in fact, that I started to think we'd never actually see it. That it would simply be a project Mann brought up from time to time but never actually followed through with. So I'm thrilled that I was wrong, and that the book is finally arriving this year – on August 9, 2022, to be precise.

I guess the immediate question that follows this news is: will this book end up as a movie, too? Michael Mann sure seems to think so. In 2019, Mann teased all of this by saying:

"It's a stack about 10 inches high on my desk right now. We're on it, and I'm putting time into that and a screenplay I can't tell you about. But I absolutely want to make a movie of the Heat prequel, and a sequel."

Whether or not he follows through with a film adaptation is another story. For now, though, we should all take comfort in knowing the long-awaited book is finally on the way.