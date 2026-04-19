The Pitt Season 2 Finale Inadvertently References A Hilarious Moment In HBO History

This article contains spoilers for "The Pitt" season 2 finale, "9:00 P.M."

While some viewers who watch "The Pitt" as a mystery box show might be disappointed that Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) didn't die in the latest episode, the rest of us were treated to another thrilling and satisfying episode of television. We learn more about what's been going on with Dr. Al-Hashimi, Dr. Javadi (Shabana Azeez) is inspired to center her career around mental health, a baby is delivered and the mother is saved — and that's only about half of the episode.

Near the end, we also discover the whereabouts of Digby (Charles Baker, who also played Skinny Pete on "Breaking Bad"), the unhoused man who's been at the hospital for most of the Fourth of July day shift. Digby went missing once earlier this season, only for us to find out that he was simply saying a long goodbye to his deceased pal, Louie (Ernest Harden Jr). But his second disappearance of the day dovetails with another dangling mystery that emerged late in season 2: what happened to Dr. Whitaker (Gerran Howell)'s ID badge.

It turns out the badge ended up with Digby, who is last seen walking through the park across the street from the hospital, pushing the emergency department's mannequin and explaining the history of fireworks. "More than 2,000 years ago, the Chinese were throwing bamboo into fire to make explosions," he says. "They went on to invent gunpowder, and boom! The rest is history."

That line inadvertently calls back to one of the funniest moments in recent HBO history, which happened in the series premiere of Nathan Fielder's "The Rehearsal."