The Boys Season 5 Brings Back A Long-Dead Season 1 Character

Spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5 Episode 3, "Every One of You Sons of B*tches," follow.

"The Boys" has earned a reputation for extreme gross-out comedy and violence, yet it's also a show that's proved reluctant to kill off characters. Oh, sure, it's killed off a few recurring characters, but early into the fifth and final season, most of the main cast from Season 1 is still alive, and it's been noticeable for a long time. Even as far back as Season 3, some fans criticized "The Boys" for bending its story backwards to keep Homelander (Antony Starr) alive.

The show has even written around character death to keep its status quo. When the masked supe Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell/Fritzy-Klevans Destine) was killed in Season 3, "The Boys" kind of brought him back from the dead by having Vought International cover up the death and hire an actor (Mitchell) to be the new Black Noir. Now, the latest episode of Season 5 does a similar workaround to bring back Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), who Homelander killed back in the Season 1 finale, "You Found Me."

Stillwell was the Vought executive in charge of managing superheroes on the Seven. To manipulate Homelander, she played the part of a sexualized mother to him. Homelander finally killed her as a show of dominance, making eye contact with her and unleashing his heat vision, but Stillwell still lives in his head. In "Every One of You Sons of B*tches," he hallucinates her as an angel appearing before him.