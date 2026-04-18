Clint Eastwood Rejected This Notorious Western Flop Because He Didn't Like The Script

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Back in the late 1960s, Clint Eastwood turned down the infamous flop "Mackenna's Gold" to star in "Hang 'Em High." It was a genius move, especially since the actor could have easily caved to pressure from pretty much everyone around him.

Eastwood is undoubtedly one of the greatest Western actors of all time and an all-around screen legend. But there's always been somewhat of a question mark hanging over him. This is a man who filed a lawsuit against author Patrick McGilligan, whose book "Clint: The Life and Legend" was, according to the actor's lawyers, libelous. The unauthorized biography certainly wasn't the most flattering portrait of the "legend," with the Los Angeles Times summing up its conclusion on Eastwood thusly: "When one arrives at the heart of Clint Eastwood, one finds, as Gertrude Stein wrote of the Oakland where he grew up, that 'there is no there there.'" Ouch.

Harsh though that is, "Clint: The Life and Legend" was important in exploding some of the myths surrounding its subject, offering an interesting insight into the life of a man who, for the most part, is almost unanimously celebrated as one of the greats. As "Hang 'Em High" director Ted Post allegedly told McGilligan when they first spoke, "I'll be happy to talk to you, but only if you promise not to write the same bulls*** as everyone else."

But for every hastily glossed-over misstep in his career, there are examples of Eastwood demonstrating remarkable insight and prescience. Take the time he turned down the eventual box office failure "Mackenna's Gold" to star in a comparatively minuscule project that became one of his most important movies.