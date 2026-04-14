What Chuck Norris Really Thought About Jared Padalecki's Walker Reboot

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Reboots and remakes will always be a thing in Hollywood. It's just the nature of the beast. But for the cast and creators of any reboot/remake, it can be difficult when the people behind the original aren't exactly fans of the new thing. Naturally, it was important for those behind 2021's "Walker" for The CW, a reimagining of "Walker, Texas Ranger," to have Chuck Norris on board.

Norris, an action movie legend, passed away recently at the age of 86. But he lived long enough to see his long-running TV show get a reboot for a new generation. The original series centered on Cordell Walker (Norris) and his partner, James Trivette (Clarence Gilyard), as Texas Rangers who battle crime in Dallas and throughout the state of Texas.

The CW announced development of a "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot starring "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki in 2019. Those were big shoes for him to fill. In a 2021 interview with "Good Morning America," the actor revealed that "Walker" had to get Norris' blessing in order to move forward in the first place. Fortunately, it wasn't an issue. Here's what Padalecki had to say about it:

"He did have to give his blessing. He helped create the original version, and so he still co-owns it. He didn't have any problem with it, thank goodness, because I don't want to mess with Chuck Norris. But I've seen all the GIFs and memes and stuff. So, he did have to give his blessing.

"It's a very, very different show, and our 'Walker, Texas Ranger' is a very different 'Walker' than his 'Walker,' but he did give his blessing," Padalecki added.