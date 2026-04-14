What Chuck Norris Really Thought About Jared Padalecki's Walker Reboot
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Reboots and remakes will always be a thing in Hollywood. It's just the nature of the beast. But for the cast and creators of any reboot/remake, it can be difficult when the people behind the original aren't exactly fans of the new thing. Naturally, it was important for those behind 2021's "Walker" for The CW, a reimagining of "Walker, Texas Ranger," to have Chuck Norris on board.
Norris, an action movie legend, passed away recently at the age of 86. But he lived long enough to see his long-running TV show get a reboot for a new generation. The original series centered on Cordell Walker (Norris) and his partner, James Trivette (Clarence Gilyard), as Texas Rangers who battle crime in Dallas and throughout the state of Texas.
The CW announced development of a "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot starring "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki in 2019. Those were big shoes for him to fill. In a 2021 interview with "Good Morning America," the actor revealed that "Walker" had to get Norris' blessing in order to move forward in the first place. Fortunately, it wasn't an issue. Here's what Padalecki had to say about it:
"He did have to give his blessing. He helped create the original version, and so he still co-owns it. He didn't have any problem with it, thank goodness, because I don't want to mess with Chuck Norris. But I've seen all the GIFs and memes and stuff. So, he did have to give his blessing.
"It's a very, very different show, and our 'Walker, Texas Ranger' is a very different 'Walker' than his 'Walker,' but he did give his blessing," Padalecki added.
Chuck Norris approved of The CW's Walker reboot
"Walker" is indeed a different show from the one that inspired it. Jared Padelacki's version centers on a widowed father, also named Cordell Walker, who returns to Austin to reconnect with his children. He is also a Texas Ranger operating in Texas, albeit based out of a different city.
The original "Walker, Texas Ranger" became a defining role for Chuck Norris, running for nine seasons and over 200 episodes. Developed by Anna Fricke, "Walker" was canceled by The CW after season 4, only getting to 69 episodes. It also inspired the short-lived spin-off "Walker: Independence." That's not a bad run by modern TV standards, but it's nowhere near the original. Though that speaks more to the modern era of television than to the quality of the show.
The CW network changed forever in 2022 when Nexstar bought a controlling share from CBS and Warner Bros. The new owners prioritized cheaper programming, much of it unscripted. As a result, they went on a canceling spree, with "Walker" getting caught up in the crossfire. The show had an audience, and its conclusion didn't sit well with many folks, including Padalecki.
All the same, the whole situation was bigger than just one show. What mattered was that they didn't ruffle any feathers along the way. Norris was on board, and even though he didn't publicly offer his blessing, Padalecki and everyone else involved could pursue the creative project without the ire of the one and only Chuck Norris hanging over their shoulders.
You can grab "Walker, Texas Ranger – The Complete Series" on DVD from Amazon.