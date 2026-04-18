Roger Ebert And Other Critics Thought Robert Redford Was Miscast As This Iconic Literary Character

The problem with Robert Redford was that there was no problem. He was blonde, beautiful, and a consummate professional of an actor whose biggest career challenge arrived in the latter half of the 1960s when he had to decide where he wanted to be a star (of either the Broadway or Hollywood variety). Redford went west, and after scoring massive box office hits with "Barefoot in the Park" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," there was no looking back.

Redford was renowned for his ability to identify top-tier material that played to his strengths. He was, however, keenly aware that his preternatural assurance could curdle into casualness. He could get too comfortable, make it look too easy. So, early in his career, he flirted with roles that ran counter to his Casanova type, which, in one notable case, forced a filmmaker friend to save him from a miscasting disaster.

Redford probably could've talked his way into playing Benjamin Braddock had anyone other than Mike Nichols been attached to direct "The Graduate." Nichols, fortunately, knew Redford well, and, to his credit, let the golden boy down easy. As the director told an audience at a 2003 Directors Guild of America screening of the film, "I said [to Redford], 'You can't play it. You can never play a loser.' And Redford said, 'What do you mean? Of course I can play a loser.' And I said, 'Okay, have you ever struck out with a girl?' and he said, 'What do you mean?' And he wasn't joking."

Redford would've been all wrong for the role that made Dustin Hoffman a star, but, several years later, he seemed like spot-on casting for the title role in the 1974 F. Scott Fitzgerald novel adaptation "The Great Gatsby." Roger Ebert, and other critics, disagreed.