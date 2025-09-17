Robert Redford Didn't Get Dustin Hoffman's The Graduate Role For A Hilarious Reason

Whenever we lose another industry great, you'll always hear people say that there will never be another person quite like them. This can be said tenfold for the exemplary Robert Redford, who sadly just passed away at the age of 89. The beloved actor leaves behind a wealth of great works with roles in generation-defining films like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "All the President's Men," "Three Days of the Condor," and "The Sting." Redford also made his name from behind the camera with such directorial efforts as "The Horse Whisperer," "Quiz Show," and the Academy Award-winning domestic drama "Ordinary People." When it came to uplifting the voices of independent filmmakers from around the globe, Redford sure put his mouth where his mouth was by founding the Sundance Institute. Having even one of these accomplishments in your résumé would be an incredible honor.

Redford's influence was vast, but no one could fully recapture the one-of-a-kind magic he possessed. He made it all look so easy because he was a natural charmer who could burrow his way into the hearts and minds of audiences like no one's business. There were very few doors his mustaches, bodily scruff, and exceptionally selected taste in wardrobe couldn't get him into, that is, except for one. The film ended up being Mike Nichols' "The Graduate," which could have potentially starred Redford in the starring role instead of Dustin Hoffman.

While Charles Webb's 1963 novella was being optioned to turn into a feature film, Redford made it abundantly clear that he so badly wanted to be a part of it. The odds became that much greater when Nichols was attached, having already directed Redford in the Broadway production of Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park." Redford put up a valiant effort to the extent that he shot a screen test with his "Barefoot" co-star, Candice Bergen. But alas, his involvement wouldn't come to pass. If you're wondering what could have prevented Redford from starring in one of the most prolific movies of the '60s, well, it hilariously came down to being way too hot to fully embody Benjamin Braddock. Nichols said as much at a 2003 screening of the film (via Vanity Fair):