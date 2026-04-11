Ralph Fiennes' Pick To Play Voldemort In The Harry Potter HBO Series Is Perfect
The "Harry Potter" TV series on HBO, which is debuting its first season this Christmas with "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," is taking shape — but as of this writing, nobody is set to play the series' main antagonist, Lord Voldemort. Ralph Fiennes, who played that role in the original film franchise starting in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," has some ideas.
As Fiennes told BBC News, he considered playing Voldemort again: "I remember being asked the question, would I reprise the part? This was some years ago. And I said, 'Yes, I'd love to.'" At this point, though, Fiennes admitted that he kind of gave up on it. "But then, nothing's happened. I think that ship has sailed."
That's when Fiennes suggested an alternative — specifically, his "A Bigger Splash" co-star and Oscar winner Tilda Swinton. "But I tell you, Tilda Swinton was mentioned somewhere as being a contender, and I think she would be amazing. She would be fantastic," Fiennes said.
With the utmost due respect to Fiennes, an actor whom I respect very much — and whose 2026 performance in "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" is one of my very favorite performances of the year so far — I'm glad he's not playing Voldemort in "Harry Potter" again. Playing repeat roles in "Harry Potter" is sort of like hanging out in your high school parking lot years after you graduated (I'm looking directly at you, Tom Felton, the guy who just decided to extend his turn in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"). Still, I think it's borderline impossible that Swinton will ever play any role in the "Harry Potter" series.
The chances of Tilda Swinton playing Voldemort on the Harry Potter TV series feels incredibly unlikely
Not only is Tilda Swinton a particularly discerning performer at this point in her career, but based on roles she's played so far, she likely doesn't want to be a part of a franchise helmed by Joanne "J.K." Rowling, a woman whose entire recent career has revolved around disenfranchising transgender women. Rowling's mere involvement in this series has proven to be quite controversial, which is understandable; legions of fans who loved the series for years feel betrayed by her outright cruelty towards the transgender community, and original franchise stars like Daniel Radcliffe have spoken out about her beliefs.
So what does this have to do with Swinton? Well, in 2009, she played the lead role in "Orlando," an adaptation of Virginia Woolf's novel about the titular androgynous nobleman in Queen Elizabeth I's court — and in a 2021 profile in British Vogue conducted by playwright Jeremy O. Harris, she was pretty unequivocal about her own identity. After Harris asked why she seeks out queer creators, directors, and writers in her career, Swinton said:
"I'm very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility. I always felt I was queer — I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. And having found it, it's my world."
This is conjecture on my part without question, but I'll say this: this all seems like pretty clear evidence that Swinton doesn't want to join Rowling's anti-trans circus. She's got her own. Plus, as other actors involved with the HBO series are discovering, joining "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" is pretty fraught.
Taking a role in the HBO adaptation of Harry Potter creates controversy, as some stars have discovered
Let's get this one out of the way. "Black Mirror" and "I May Destroy You" star Paapa Essiedu, who's set to play Potions master Severus Snape in this adaptation, has been dealing with backlash based on the fact that he's a Black man playing a character previously played by a white man (the late, great Alan Rickman originated this role in the film series). This sort of thing is fully unacceptable; Essiedu is a phenomenal performer, and it's reprehensible that anyone is attacking him over their perceived "vision" of Snape.
There is also backlash to this project that isn't based in bigotry; in fact, opposing the "Harry Potter" TV series in general means that you're technically taking a stand against bigotry. That's why it's frustrating to hear performers like John Lithgow, who's playing Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the forthcoming series, fret about the backlash they're receiving over Joanne "J.K." Rowling's comments.
During a conversation on The New Yorker Radio Hour, Lithgow acknowledged the issues ... and then glossed over them. "The whole subject of Rowling's imputed prejudice, it came up sort of after everything was already underway. I'd already said yes." He followed this by saying he decided not to walk away from the project and went so far as to say that though he "disagrees with" some of Rowling's expressed beliefs, he thinks they've also been "Twisted and misrepresented. (In this writer's opinion, Rowling has been exceedingly clear.)
Swinton hasn't said anything about this entire ordeal, to be fair. I also think she probably won't — and likely won't play Voldemort. "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" premieres on Christmas 2026.