Ralph Fiennes' Pick To Play Voldemort In The Harry Potter HBO Series Is Perfect

The "Harry Potter" TV series on HBO, which is debuting its first season this Christmas with "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," is taking shape — but as of this writing, nobody is set to play the series' main antagonist, Lord Voldemort. Ralph Fiennes, who played that role in the original film franchise starting in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," has some ideas.

As Fiennes told BBC News, he considered playing Voldemort again: "I remember being asked the question, would I reprise the part? This was some years ago. And I said, 'Yes, I'd love to.'" At this point, though, Fiennes admitted that he kind of gave up on it. "But then, nothing's happened. I think that ship has sailed."

That's when Fiennes suggested an alternative — specifically, his "A Bigger Splash" co-star and Oscar winner Tilda Swinton. "But I tell you, Tilda Swinton was mentioned somewhere as being a contender, and I think she would be amazing. She would be fantastic," Fiennes said.

With the utmost due respect to Fiennes, an actor whom I respect very much — and whose 2026 performance in "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" is one of my very favorite performances of the year so far — I'm glad he's not playing Voldemort in "Harry Potter" again. Playing repeat roles in "Harry Potter" is sort of like hanging out in your high school parking lot years after you graduated (I'm looking directly at you, Tom Felton, the guy who just decided to extend his turn in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"). Still, I think it's borderline impossible that Swinton will ever play any role in the "Harry Potter" series.