28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Gives Ralph Fiennes' Kelson An Unexpected Hobby – And It's Perfect

This article contains spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."

Any fan of the "28 [insert time period] Later" franchise knows that needle drops and source music play a huge role in it. The original "28 Days Later," directed by Danny Boyle, had a soundtrack album that blended the original, guitar-and-drum heavy score by John Murphy with tracks from Grandaddy and Brian Eno. The trailer for "28 Weeks Later" was scored to a B-side song from the band Muse, and the score for "28 Years Later" was composed by the Scottish hip-hop/pop band Young Fathers. The use of music is a way of keeping the films as sonically vibrant and experimental as their camerawork and general tone.

Director Nia DaCosta doesn't merely continue this tradition with her installment in the series, "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." She (in conjunction with screenwriter Alex Garland) uses the needle drops in the film diegetically, separating them from the orchestral score by Hildur Guðnadóttir and incorporating them into the story. Although we met Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) in Boyle's "28 Years Later," "The Bone Temple" spends much more time with the man, enough for us to learn that he has hobbies beyond building his titular memento mori. He's apparently quite a big music fan from back in the day, and has retained (and/or expanded through looting) a vinyl collection which he listens to as much as possible.

Where "Years" revealed Kelson's gentle soul as a plot twist, "The Bone Temple" uses its needle drops to deepen his character in conjunction with Fiennes' superlative performance.