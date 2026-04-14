This Prime Video Sci-Fi Series Outshines The Original Star Trek, According To Rotten Tomatoes

In the history of science fiction media, few shows can rival the importance of "Star Trek," aka "Star Trek: The Original Series." Created by Gene Roddenberry, the show centers on Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Enterprise remains beloved to this day, in addition to having spawned one of the longest-running franchises in Hollywood history. Even so, a far more recent but similarly beloved sci-fi series on Prime Video has it beat, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes.

We should preface this by saying Rotten Tomatoes shouldn't be relied on, at least not solely. It's an inherently flawed system. That having been said, "Star Trek" boasts an 80% approval rating from critics on the site. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video's "The Expanse" carries a hugely impressive 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the wake of its premiere in 2015, "The Expanse" was TV's most accurate sci-fi series and would go on to run for six seasons totaling 62 episodes. For the sake of contrast, "Star Trek" ran for 79 episodes across three seasons. Of course, the TV world was a very different place back when the latter was on the air.

"The Expanse," for those who are not familiar, is based on the novel series of the same name by James S.A. Corey (the joint pen name used by authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck) and takes place in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system. However, the people of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt have also been in conflict for a while by the time the show gets going. Hence, when the crew of a spaceship uncovers an ancient extraterrestrial technology, a conspiracy emerges that brings the solar system to the brink of war.