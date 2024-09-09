The Best Star Trek TV Series, According To Rotten Tomatoes

It's widely accepted among Trekkies that no "Star Trek" series starts with its best foot forward. Almost every single series, from the 1960s all the way up to the Paramount+ era, has a rocky first season, presenting clumsy storytelling and strange character conceits that many Trekkies look back on with a wince. Generally speaking, a Trek series doesn't hit its stride until about season three (an awkward trend that cut off titles like "Star Trek: The Animated Series" and "Star Trek: Prodigy," shows that only lasted two seasons).

I will hasten to note that even when Trek shows are struggling through their "bad" seasons, they usually still feature strong characters and a dynamic setting, so a curious viewer will not have to endure years of bad TV before it gets good. They'll just have to endure some awkward writing until it gets excellent. If one wants to watch "Star Trek: The Next Generation," one could simply start with season 3, and then ask a Trekkie friend to recommend vital episodes from seasons one and two.

But one notable show bucked this trend and started with all cylinders firing. It received mostly positive notices when it first started airing, and was immediately embraced by fans. It likely helped that the series had a "soft opening," as it were, using an entire season of "Star Trek: Discovery" to introduce its characters and ideas. The series is "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and it currently sports a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That's the highest percentage of positive reviews of any other "Star Trek" TV show or movie. This is no small feat.

And, yes, /Film gave the series an overwhelmingly positive review, contributing to that percentage.