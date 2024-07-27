Strange New Worlds Is Bringing Back A Doomed Character From Star Trek: The Original Series

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is shaking up its cast for season 3. Martin Quinn, who debuted as future Enterprise Chief Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the season 2 finale "Hegemony," will be joining the main cast. (Quinn is the third actor to play Scotty after James Doohan and Simon Pegg.)

Irish actor Cillian O'Sullivan will also be part of the recurring cast as archaeologist Dr. Roger Korby. Trekkies will recognize that name from "The Original Series," specifically the season 1 episode "What Are Little Girls Made Of?" In that episode, Korby (Michael Strong) was Nurse Chapel's (Majel Barrett) long lost fiance. The backstory was that he'd gone missing in 2261 (five years before the episode took place) on the planet Exo III. The Enterprise travels to the planet to search for him but all is not well. Korby found the remains of a civilization that built androids in their image, and now wants to replace all living things with these robots.

Presumably, "Strange New Worlds" (set in 2259) will feature the beginning of Chapel (Jess Bush) and Korby's relationship. If the show continues further, we might even get more context around his disappearance. While Chapel's attraction to Spock (Ethan Peck) has been a running subplot on "Strange New Worlds," that relationship was always doomed to fail: Chapel and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) weren't together in "The Original Series."

One note: technically Roger Korby has never appeared onscreen before. The final twist of "What Are Little Girls Made Of?" is that Korby was mortally wounded on Exo III and put his consciousness into an android. After "Korby" vaporizes himself in front of Chapel and Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Spock rushes in to rescue the pair and asks where Korby is. Kirk concludes, "Doctor Korby was never here."