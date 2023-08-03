Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Shows Us Where One Of The Original Series' Weirdest Relationships Began

This post contains spoilers for the season 2 "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode, "Subspace Rhapsody."

In the "Star Trek" episode "What Are Little Girls Made Of?" (October 20, 1966), the Enterprise is sent to a distant, seemingly uninhabitable planet called Exo-III to search for a missing doctor named Roger Korby (Michael Strong) who crash-landed there years before.

Dr. Korby, it is revealed, was once engaged to Nurse Chapel (Majel Barrett). Chapel reveals that she continues to serve on the Enterprise partially so she can look for him. Beaming down to the surface and exploring a vast network of underground catacombs, Kirk and Chapel locate Dr. Korby in the company of several humanlike androids. Exo-III was once, many millennia ago, home to an advanced species of aliens that learned to quickly and accurately construct robot clones of themselves. Dr. Korby demonstrates the android-making machine by making a duplicate of Kirk. Of course, Dr. Korby's intentions are sinister; he sends his android Kirk back to the Enterprise, hoping to take over the ship and carry his android maker to a new world that he may populate.

There are a few twists by the end. One of Dr. Korby's android clones, Andrea (Sherry Jackson) has fallen in love with him and has grown murderously jealous. It's also revealed that Korby himself is an android clone, as the real Korby made a duplicate of himself as he was dying of frostbite.

"What Are Little Girls Made Of?" is a scattered episode. One might think the "duplicate Kirk" story would be enough to fill it, but it also involves Chapel, Korby, Andrea, and an ancient android named Ruk, played by the great Ted Cassidy.

For deep-cut Trekkies who like call-backs, know that Dr. Korby is mentioned in "Subspace Rhapsody," the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."