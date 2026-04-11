Paramount Asked NBC To Cancel Star Trek, According To This Original Series Star

To offer a little history: back in 1964, Gene Roddenberry sent a long pitch packet to Desilu — the studio founded by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz — explaining exactly what "Star Trek" was to be. The packet was called "'Star Trek' Is...," and it's well-known to Trekkies. In it, Roddenberry described his upcoming sci-fi series as "'Wagon Train' to the stars," an allusion to the celebrated and long-running Western TV series. Desilu brought the series to NBC. It's work remembering that Lucille Ball was instrumental in making "Star Trek" happen, and had to make some life-changing sacrifices to keep it on the air. "Star Trek," as we all know, ran from September of 1966 through June of 1969.

Partway through "Trek's" run, however, in 1967, Ball sold Desilu to Gulf+Western, a giant entertainment conglomerate. Gulf+Western had purchased Paramount Pictures in 1966, so when they snagged Desilu, they renamed it Paramount Television. That meant that "Star Trek" suddenly had new corporate overlords, just as their second season was unspooling. New corporate overlords meant a new set of capricious whims, and it appears that no one at Paramount was particularly fond of the show. That didn't help Trek's already shaky status on TV.

Most Trekkies likely know that "Star Trek" wasn't super-popular for its initial run, and more in-depth fans might know about superfan Bjo Trimble and her letter-writing campaign to keep "Star Trek" on the air. The series was struggling. According to "Star Trek" actor James Doohan, who played the Enterprise's chief engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, Paramount was the one who petitioned NBC to cancel it. Doohan was interviewed for a 1996 issue of Cinefantastique Magazine, and he spilled the beans on all the inter-studio politics that threatened his series.