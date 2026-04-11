The Loch Ness Monster Is Part Of Godzilla And King Kong's Canon — Here's How It Works

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The MonsterVerse has truly become a gigantic sandbox full of monsters of all shapes and sizes. 2014's divisive box office hit "Godzilla" paved the way for the MonsterVerse as we know it, but it's since blossomed to include far more than just the King of the Monsters and King Kong. It even includes a rather famous cryptid. Believe it or not, the Loch Ness Monster (or a version of it, anyway) is part of this universe — though one would be forgiven for not noticing.

In the lead-up to the release of 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," the Monarch Sciences website had a feature that let fans track Godzilla's whereabouts. The site also featured tracking for other Titans based on their known locations. One of the locations listed at the time in 2018 was the North Scottish Highlands. That naturally led to a lot of speculation about the Loch Ness Monster, aka Nessie.

That speculation wasn't pointless, as this theory did bear fruit ... sort of. Up to this point, Nessie hasn't seen any meaningful action in the MonsterVerse, but the beast does occupy the same universe as these other legendary Titans. But how does the Loch Ness Monster fit into the complete MonsterVerse timeline alongside Godzilla and Kong? Is there a chance we'll see the creature on screen at some point? We're going to break it all down as best we can. Let's get into it.