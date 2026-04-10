Invincible Season 4 Features A Major Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor In An Unexpected Role

"Invincible" has one of the most impressive voice casts you'll find in a modern animated series (and one that avoids the common pitfall of celebrity stunt casting, no less). The show employs everyone from veteran voice actors who disappear into their roles (like John DiMaggio and Grey Griffin) to A-listers with easily recognizable vocals, making it a bit of a "Guess that voice!" game.

Now, season 4 has introduced even more characters voiced by well-established actors, including Lee Pace as Thragg and Zoey Deutch as Tech Jacket. But also of note is the voice of the AI suit that gives Tech Jacket her abilities, which is provided by someone quite familiar with extra-terrestrial tech and space adventuring. You see, none other than "Star Trek: The Next Generation" icon LeVar Burton lends his voice to that role in episode 5, "Give Us a Moment."

Burton, of course, is known to sci-fi fans for portraying Geordi LaForge, the USS Enterprise Chief Engineer with the cool yet uncomfortable visor in "The Next Generation." LaForge is quite familiar with space tech, which means Burton ends up delivering lots of complex technobabble in that show. This is, in turn, what makes Burton's casting in "Invincible" so clever. If you're going to bring someone from the "Star Trek" universe in to voice the AI for a super advanced suit, who better than the man behind LaForge?

Still, as much as this casting makes sense, it's somewhat surprising to see (or, more accurately, hear) Burton playing such an "invisible" role. After all, Tech Jacket's AI suit barely speaks and isn't strictly a corporeal character. But what's even more unexpected is that Burton doesn't portray one of the "Next Generation" parody characters featured in season 4 instead.