Invincible Season 4's Star Trek: The Next Generation Parody Explained

Mild spoilers ahead for "Invincible" season 4, episode 2, "I'll Give You the Grand Tour."

Superhero movies might be slowing down at the box office, but that doesn't mean we're suddenly lacking for great superhero media. Far from it, we currently have a plethora of superhero shows worth checking out, and not just of the Marvel or DC variety.

Take "Invincible," the Prime Video TV adaptation of the comic book series of the same name written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. This adult animated superhero drama is an epic tale that follows the long and career of would-be hero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and the many difficulties and tragic losses he faces along the way. A big part of the appeal is how much weight its story gives to the idea of a world of superpowers. The violence and insurmountable deaths in the series aren't just for show, nor is "Invincible" gross just because it can be. (Looking at you, "The Boys.") Instead, any time someone dies in the series, it has a real emotional impact.

But it's not all doom and gloom. "Invincible" is also quite funny, as Kirkman and co-creator Simon Racioppa find a great balance of tones. Moreover, the show embodies the endless possibilities of comic books by filling its universe with a myriad of weird little creatures and places. And because it's a pastiche, "Invincible" doesn't shy away from referencing or even lampooning other works, including non-superhero titles.

Indeed, season 4, episode 2, "I'll Give You the Grand Tour," has Nolan aka Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons) and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) joining forces with a group of space travelers that's not so subtly a parody of the main crew from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Allow me to explain.