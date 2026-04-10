Yes, The Boys Cast And Creators Know All About Your Homelander Memes

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 5, episode 1, "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite."

Our reality has become so absurd that it's hard to remember a time when "The Boys" was just poking fun at the sillier aspects of our world. There was a time when the show was more about big corporations and the superhero movie industrial complex than our modern political horrors.

The grand finale of Prime Video's bloody superhero epic is finally here with season 5, and it unleashes violence and mayhem right off the bat. Homelander (Antony Starr) has now gone from a parody of Captain America and Superman to a parody of the United States' sitting felon President, and Homelander has decided to essentially make himself a god for his Christofascist fanbase. He has killed people and gotten praise for it, and he's basically running the government while facing no repercussions.

The premiere dives right into this, with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) releasing the Flight 37 video of Homelander murdering a plane's worth of innocents to the public. Though there is a brief backlash, it quickly gets replaced by ... memes. The season 5 premiere leans into what a source of memes Homelander has become in our real world when the Teenage Kix team make a TikTok with a remix of the leaked audio of Homelander threatening to kill the plane passengers.

Yes, the folks behind "The Boys" are very aware of the memes you've been making, and now they're finding their way into the show itself.