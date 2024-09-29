What Happens To Homelander At The End Of The Boys Comic Book Series
This post contains spoilers for Garth Ennis' "The Boys" and the Prime Video series of the same name.
In "The Boys," Homelander (Antony Starr) is the ultimate catalyst; his mere existence justifies the motivations of the titular group and their efforts to topple Vought America. There is some nuance to Homelander's apathetic villainy, as his hunger for affection and approval directly feeds into his unpredictable brutality, and he perceives his vulnerability as a weakness. Nevertheless, the character is ultimately so narcissistic and vile that only one sentiment rings true for a story that is nearing its end: Homelander has got to go.
Season 4 of "The Boys" ended with a still-alive Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) — Homelander's biological father — and the implications of this reveal for the show's final season are dire, as it foreshadows either a one-on-one battle or a team-up. Most members of the titular group have been separated and taken into Vought custody, which leaves us to pin all our hopes on Starlight (Erin Moriarty), while a severely ill, pushed-to-the-limits Butcher (Karl Urban) is seen escaping with the final vial of the airborne virus. No matter what direction season 5 takes, though, it makes narrative sense for Homelander to die, as his current ability to directly mold America's future grants him a disturbing edge like never before. Given the series' tendency to lean heavily into tragic, hollow arcs, its ending is bound to be brutal and far from happily-ever-after.
In Garth Ennis' original "Boys" comic book series, however, Homelander's arc is markedly different from that of his television counterpart. He's just as morally reprehensible towards the end (his cruelty eclipsed only by the likes of Black Noir, and of course, Billy Butcher), yet his circumstances differ and he ends up leading a coup d'etat that unwittingly ushers in his death. What exactly happened there?
Homelander meets a brutal, bloody end in the Boys comics
In Issue #40 of "The Boys," the titular gang receives several photos of Homelander engaging in disgusting acts, including the cannibalization of children, violent murder, and necrophilia. On learning about these photos, Homelander — who has no memory of committing these acts — suffers a mental breakdown, blacking out from time to time while often feeling nauseated. The shock induced by the so-called evidence prompts him to speak to his own reflection, creating a schism within his psyche as he decides to give into his intrusive thoughts, no matter how morally bankrupt they may be. Up until this point, Homelander acted strictly under Vought's orders and was afraid to stray from the path decided for him, his horrible nature mostly stemming from the traumatic nature of his upbringing and the circumstances that Vought created for its Supes.
However, the comic series' climax reveals that the person in the photos is not Homelander at all, but Black Noir, who is a Homelander clone pretending to be him. Noir was created by Vought as a fail-safe in case Homelander went rogue, where the clone's primary directive was to kill the laser-eyed Supe when he overstepped. However, Noir went around gaslighting Homelander into thinking he had committed those heinous crimes, triggering his villainous arc so that Noir would finally have a justifiable reason to kill him. This also meant that Homelander never sexually abused Becky, Butcher's wife, as it was Noir who had done it.
All of this occurs at the White House, where Homelander stormed in to overthrow the government in his rage-induced need to embrace his "evil" nature. After a vicious fight with Noir, Homelander gets overpowered and is ripped apart in half, his guts snatched out in a fatal killing blow.
The aftermath in a Homelander-free world
With Homelander gone, Noir persists, although he is severely injured and weakened during the fight, with chunks of his skull missing. After being shot at by the military, Butcher steps in, crushing Noir's skull with a crowbar and putting an end to this saga. However, the world would soon be facing an even greater threat than Noir or Homelander, as someone utterly broken by loss would commit the unpardonable sin of wanting to eradicate more than half of the populace. Thus begins Butcher's arc to get rid of every person with Compound V in their veins, including his own group; Butcher ends up killing every member of The Boys except Hughie, who is forced to kill Butcher before he can actually execute the unimaginable.
In "The Boys: Dear Becky #8," Hughie is left to take over Butcher's role, as he is the only remaining member of the group who must do his part to keep the Supes in check. By this juncture, the Seven, along with other superhero teams, have been completely dismantled, with the majority of the general public being aware of Vought's agendas. The cult of worshipful reverence surrounding Supes begins to fade: Homelander's coup against the government shatters the manufactured lie of Supes being protectors of the people, making everyone wary of anyone with Compound V in their system. The Vought model begins to topple and Homelander's death solidifies the fact that even the most powerful Supes are fallible.
The fact that Homelander's torso-ripping occurs off-panel underlines how irreverent the comic series is towards his death, refusing to glorify his final moments as tragic or heroic. Homelander has always been part of the problem, even though he had not committed those vile crimes, and his sudden disembowelment is sharply contrasted against the dedicated panels we get when Butcher kills the group's members one by one. The true tragedy is Butcher's violent and extreme turn and the weight that Hughie will have to carry on his shoulders for the rest of his life.