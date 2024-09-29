What Happens To Homelander At The End Of The Boys Comic Book Series

This post contains spoilers for Garth Ennis' "The Boys" and the Prime Video series of the same name.

In "The Boys," Homelander (Antony Starr) is the ultimate catalyst; his mere existence justifies the motivations of the titular group and their efforts to topple Vought America. There is some nuance to Homelander's apathetic villainy, as his hunger for affection and approval directly feeds into his unpredictable brutality, and he perceives his vulnerability as a weakness. Nevertheless, the character is ultimately so narcissistic and vile that only one sentiment rings true for a story that is nearing its end: Homelander has got to go.

Season 4 of "The Boys" ended with a still-alive Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) — Homelander's biological father — and the implications of this reveal for the show's final season are dire, as it foreshadows either a one-on-one battle or a team-up. Most members of the titular group have been separated and taken into Vought custody, which leaves us to pin all our hopes on Starlight (Erin Moriarty), while a severely ill, pushed-to-the-limits Butcher (Karl Urban) is seen escaping with the final vial of the airborne virus. No matter what direction season 5 takes, though, it makes narrative sense for Homelander to die, as his current ability to directly mold America's future grants him a disturbing edge like never before. Given the series' tendency to lean heavily into tragic, hollow arcs, its ending is bound to be brutal and far from happily-ever-after.

In Garth Ennis' original "Boys" comic book series, however, Homelander's arc is markedly different from that of his television counterpart. He's just as morally reprehensible towards the end (his cruelty eclipsed only by the likes of Black Noir, and of course, Billy Butcher), yet his circumstances differ and he ends up leading a coup d'etat that unwittingly ushers in his death. What exactly happened there?