Stranger Things: What Happened To Paul Reiser's Dr. Owens?
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"Stranger Things" wasn't terribly bold when it came to killing off characters. The beloved Netflix sci-fi series created by the Duffer brothers, aka Matt and Ross Duffer, ended its five-season run on the streamer last year. While the show largely buttoned everything up, some threads were left dangling.
The "Stranger Things" finale left us with some big unanswered questions. What happened to Murray? What happened to Dr. Kay? There was a lot going on, and it was easy enough for some stuff to get lost in the shuffle. Going back to season 4, the fate of Paul Reiser's Dr. Owens was never totally settled either. Given that he was a fan-favorite character, that's something that undoubtedly frustrates more than a few viewers.
So, what happened to Dr. Owens, exactly? When we last saw him was one of the most shocking moments in "Stranger Things" season 4, volume 2. His fate was left somewhat ambiguous, and it seemed like the door was open for a possible return. Or, at the very least, some way of addressing what happened to him.
Even though we never got a crystal-clear resolution, we're going to break down what we know about his fate and what's been said about it over the years. Are the answers satisfying? That's another question entirely.
The fate of Dr. Owens in Stranger Things wasn't clear
Paul Reiser credited his role in "Aliens" with landing his role on "Stranger Things." After all, the show is largely centered on '80s nostalgia. Couple that with its sci-fi heavy premise, and it's easy to see how a guy like Resier fits into the puzzle. But he was an outright villain in "Aliens." As for this show, Reiser got to play Sam Owens, aka Dr. Owens, who was much more of a good guy.
Dr. Owens worked for the Department of Energy and was assigned to help contain the madness in Hawkins. He entered the show in season 2 and also had a major role in season 4. Overall, Reiser appeared in 19 episodes. But it was towards the end of season 4 that Owens' fate was sealed. Even though it wasn't clarified what his fate was, since we never saw him again, it's easy enough to infer what happened.
In season 4 of "Stranger Things," Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) gets her powers back, largely thanks to Dr. Owens and Dr. Brenner (Mathew Modine). Owens and Brenner had differing methods, shall we say. Brenner ultimately sabotaged Owens and Eleven's plans to get her back to Hawkins to save her friends.
A full-scale attack on the facility ensues, aimed at killing Eleven. Dr. Brenner perishes, and Eleven escapes. However, when last we saw Dr. Owens, he was chained to a pipe, helpless as Col. Sullivan (Sherman Augustus) waged his war on Brenner's bunker. Owens was left there. Did he rot and die slowly since everyone else in the bunker had been killed? Or did someone scoop him up later for questioning? It's unclear. The only safe assumption is that it didn't end well for Owens.
What has Paul Reiser said about Dr. Owens' fate?
Given that Dr. Owens didn't show up in "Stranger Things" season 5, viewers were largely left to make their own assumptions about his fate. Paul Reiser has weighed in on the matter, but his answer didn't provide any additional clarity.
Speaking with the South Florida Sun Sentinel in February 2026, the comedian and actor addressed the status of his character following the show's finale. It turns out, he doesn't know any more than the average fan. Here's what he had to say about it:
"Nobody knows what happened, least of all me. [Laughs] At the end of season 4, they left me beaten and tied to a table. And then I'd say, 'So what happens?' And they'd say, 'We don't know.' It's over, so you can make up whatever you want to. I could still be chained to a table somewhere in the basement, or I'm dead, or I'm gonna come back in my own spin-off. Whatever you want."
Eddie Munson lived on in spirit in "Stranger Things" season 5, but was decidedly dead. Barb? Dead. These were definitive deaths. Dr. Owens wasn't. As Resier tells it, it's kind of up to the viewer to decide. But did the Duffer brothers have anything to say about it? Kind of.
In a 2022 interview with Collider, Matt Duffer said, "We always have wanted to do an Empire Strikes Back ending, which we tried to do with [season 4]. Where it's the sense of loss." There was a lot of loss, like Eddie, for example. But it's very possible they were lumping Dr. Owens into that category of loss as well, especially with the benefit of hindsight.
You can pre-order "Stranger Things: The Complete Series" on Blu-ray from Amazon.