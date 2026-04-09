Incredibles Director Brad Bird's Netflix Sci-Fi Movie Looks Like Everything We've Always Wanted

Over the last 30-plus years, it's possible that no one has done more to challenge the mainstream's perception of animated entertainment than Brad Bird. As the writer/director of the "Incredibles" movies, "Ratatouille," and "The Iron Giant," Bird has always written his films with adults in mind. He wants everyone who engages with his work to walk away feeling elated while also mulling intriguing ideas and themes that aren't always present in four-quadrant animated movies. Thus far, his instincts have been unerring. (Yes, "The Iron Giant" was a box office failure, but that's only because Warner Bros. fumbled its theatrical release).

Despite this sterling track record, Bird has long struggled to get his wildly ambitious dream project, "Ray Gunn," greenlit by a major studio. He hatched the idea with writer/director Matthew Robbins ("Dragonslayer," "*batteries not included") back in the early 1990s, but he encountered resistance from Warner Bros. Feature Animation, which felt the project was too adult. He pitched the film again in the early 2000s to Pixar, but it far preferred his other idea, "The Incredibles," instead.

Bird finally got Pixar co-founder John Lasseter to greenlight "Ray Gunn" at Skydance Animation four years ago. Pitched as "'The Maltese Falcon' meets Buck Rogers," the film is a hybrid neo-noir/sci-fi/action movie wherein the title character, a jaded private eye voiced by Sam Rockwell, tries to clear a femme fatale multimedia star named Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson) for the murder of her body double. It's a world of tall buildings, flying cars, jetpacks, and aliens. (Gunn's partner is a one-eyed extraterrestrial named Eyera, voiced by the legendary Tom Waits.)

"Ray Gunn" will stream on Netflix at some point in 2026, and the company just gave us our first look at this highly anticipated film!