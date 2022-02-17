Brad Bird To Write And Direct Animated Feature Ray Gunn For Skydance

Skydance Animation has nabbed the rights to "Ray Gunn," an animated movie from writer/director Oscar winner Brad Bird. This is a project Bird has been wanting to make for a very long time, and he's finally set to direct and produce from his original story, according to Deadline. He wrote the script with Matthew Robbins.

Bird is best known for his work with Pixar with films like "The Incredibles," "The Incredibles 2," and "Ratatouille," but he also directed the excellent animated feature "The Iron Giant" and stepped into directing live-action with "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" and "Tomorrowland." This deal will see him working once again with former Pixar head John Lasseter, who is now over at Skydance Animation. The film will be produced by Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg for Skydance.

"Ray Gunn" is a sci-fi noir film that Bird has been trying to get made for almost three decades. According to a 2009 interview at Animation World Network, Bird and Robbins came up with the story back in the early 1990s for Turner Entertainment before that company was acquired by Warner Bros. It was supposed to be the story of the last human private detective, Raymund Gunn, in a future world full of both humans and aliens. He's hired to investigate the pop singer Venus Envy to find out if she's cheating on her husband. However, Gunn finds out that she's being set up by her husband to make it look like she killed her body double.

Oh, those names though. Will everyone's names be punny?

"Ray Gunn" was supposed to be set in the future, but have the feel of a 1930s pulp novel. Back in 1999, Variety said the project "has been described as a melange of Raymond Chandler and Buck Rogers, set in a streamlined city of the future."