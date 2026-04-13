Only Two Stargate SG-1 Stars Appeared In Over 200 Episodes Of The Hit Sci-Fi Series

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When we talk about legendary science fiction television, it's easy to jump right to "Star Trek" or even "Battlestar Galactica." But right there in the conversation should be "Stargate SG-1." Spun out of what was supposed to be a big movie franchise, the show ran for ten seasons and over 200 episodes. It also led to several spin-offs, creating a massive universe. During the show's incredible run, only two actors appeared in at least 200 episodes, anchoring the series from beginning to end.

"Stargate SG-1" has a total of 214 episodes and is now streaming on Netflix. The series is set after the events of the 1994's "Stargate" movie and follows SG-1, a group of soldiers and scientists who travel through a gateway to other planets, fighting dangerous aliens in order to protect Earth.

The series was led by Richard Dean Anderson as Jack O'Neill, who conditionally replaced Kurt Russell, the actor who originated the role in the movie. However, he "only" appeared in 177 episodes, despite being the series lead for much of its run. Instead, it was Christopher Judge and Amanda Tapping, who played Teal'c and Samantha Carter, respectively, who broke the 200 episode barrier.

Each actor is credited with 213 episodes on IMDb (due to different approaches about how to count two-parter episodes, the number of total "SG-1" episodes is apparently a matter of dispute). Some of those appearances are "credit only," but even accounting for that, they both acted in over 200 episodes each and were there just about every step of the way from the start of "SG-1" in 1997 through its end in 2007. A run that long on any show is something relatively few actors can claim. It's nothing shy of impressive.