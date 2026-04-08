Star Trek Legend Jonathan Frakes Had A Small Charlie's Angels Role Early In His TV Career

Did you know that actor/director Jonathan Frakes, perhaps best-known for playing Commander William Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," once played Captain America? After Frakes graduated from Harvard in 1976 (with an MA), one of his very first acting gigs was dressing up as Captain America and posing for pictures at pop culture conventions. He would stay in character the entire time, and answer questions from fans. It's not the kind of acting gig that tends to win awards or garner a lot of prestige, but it's hard work, and those who can do it well should be commended.

Also in the late 1970s, Frakes began taking on his first professional stage-acting gigs, appearing in Off-Broadway shows, and then on Broadway proper. His first TV gig was in 1977, playing the character of Tom Carroll on the soap opera "The Doctors." His handsome face and charming demeanor were well-suited for soaps, and he appeared in 90 episodes of the show.

In 1978, Frakes got a few more high-profile TV gigs, landing tiny guest roles on hit primetime shows. He was in an episode of "Barnaby Jones," an episode of "Fantasy Island," and, most relevant for this article, an episode of "Charlie's Angels," a show that just celebrated its 50th anniversary. He appeared in season 3's "Angel on My Mind," playing a handsome beach-dweller named Brad.

From 1980 to 1986, Frakes spent much of his career landing a lot of one- and two-off guest spots on many, many notable TV shows, and even turned up in 11 episodes of "Falcon Crest," 11 episodes of "Paper Dolls," and 12 episodes of "Bare Essence." Frakes was a go-to soap guy. In 1987, "Next Generation" began, he won the part over eventual "The Rocketeer" star Billy Campbell, and Frakes' career bent in a new direction.