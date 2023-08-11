Jonathan Frakes Wasn't The First Choice For Riker In Star Trek: The Next Generation

Still, it wasn't a cakewalk for Frakes. "I auditioned seven times over six weeks for this part," he says in "The Fifty-Year Mission," adding "Unlike anything I have ever had to fight for before." He goes into more detail about the process, and meeting with "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry and learning about his vision for the show:

"The last few auditions, I would be sent to Gene's office prior to going to whichever executive needed convincing on this particular audition. I kept going up the food chain. In Gene's office, Gene would give me a pep talk, and Corey Allen, the director of the pilot, was there. Gene believed that in the twenty-fourth century, as he used to say, there'll be no hunger and there will be no greed, and all of the children will know how to read. He was able to convey his passion about the future and this optimistic, hopeful, gentler, more thoughtful future that we all wish we could live."

The rest is history, of course. Frakes would land the role of Riker, and better writers would transform "The Next Generation" into a truly great show during its third season, after Roddenberry was sidelined.

Frakes would play Riker in seven seasons of "The Next Generation," four feature films, and several seasons of "Star Trek: Picard." Although he would still act, he became a filmmaker first and foremost, directing dozens of "Star Trek" episodes over the decades and two "Trek" feature films. Meanwhile, Billy Campbell never became a full-on leading man (even though "The Rocketeer" proves he could've and should've been a star), but he has never stopped working, appearing in numerous films and television shows. I'm partial to his incredible work in the under-seen indie movie "Fat Kid Rules the World."

And while Campbell's management probably wishes he had those "Star Trek" residuals, let's just be honest: Commander William Riker is Jonathan Frakes. It was destiny.