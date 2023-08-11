Jonathan Frakes Wasn't The First Choice For Riker In Star Trek: The Next Generation
"Star Trek: The Next Generation" introduced us to pop culture's truest Space Dad in the form of Patrick Stewart's Captain Jean-Luc Picard, a noble, commanding, trustworthy father figure for an entire generation of science fiction-loving dorks. But could you ask Captain Picard about girls? About alcohol? About having a good time? Of course not. That wouldn't be dignified for either of you. That's where Jonathan Frakes' Commander William Riker comes in. The Enterprise's First Officer (or "Number One," as Picard nicknamed him) was younger and a bit cockier (and a lot sillier) than the captain. He was a ladies' man, but one who always seemed respectful. He was always down for a good time, but was ready when duty called. He was charming, but never creepy. Tough, but never macho. Frakes had tapped into something special. He was the Space Uncle we all needed. We aspire to be like Picard. We learn how to live from Riker.
With Frakes' trademark s***-eating grin, rightfully famous beard, and meme-worthy method of sitting down, it's tough to imagine anyone else bringing Commander Riker to life. But Frakes was not the first choice for the part. That would be Billy Campbell, an actor best known to genre fans for his work in "The Rocketeer" and "Bram Stoker's Dracula." And fortunately for Frakes (and "Star Trek" fans, frankly), some studio intervention saw Campbell removed from the part.
The outrageous Billy Campbell
The story comes from "The Fifty-Year Mission," the invaluable two-volume oral history of "Star Trek" by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, and franchise producer Rick Berman. Campbell, a rising star with roles on shows like "Crime Story" and "Dynasty," was the first choice for the Enterprise's new first officer. But Paramount Television honcho John Pike wasn't a fan. As Berman recalls:
"For the role of Riker, we cast an actor named Billy Campbell, who later did a bunch of other good things, and [John] Pike didn't like him. He didn't feel he had a sense of command. He wouldn't follow this guy into battle. I think it was really more that he didn't audition that well for the part, and that's when we went to our second choice, who was Jonathan Frakes, who turned out to be a terrific choice."
On paper, it's easy to imagine Campbell as the hotshot Riker, a rising Starfleet officer with big ambitions and a twinkle in his eye for virtually every alien woman he comes across. But it's tough to imagine him capturing the wholesome qualities that make Frakes' take on Riker so endearing. Campbell's Riker would've been Maverick from "Top Gun" rather than "awesomely dorky Space Uncle who plays the trombone." We can see this firsthand when Campbell actually guest starred on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," playing the title character in "The Outrageous Okona." In that not-great episode, Campbell essentially plays Trek's attempt to have its own Han Solo: a cocksure, too-cool-for-rules rogue who cruises the galaxy being The Raddest Dude Alive. Of course, Okona isn't cool at all. He's a big dolt, a middle-aged TV writer's idea of what the kids would find cool in 1987. It feels out of touch at best, and embarrassing at worst. He's Poochie.
Okona only returns one more time, as a background gag in an episode of the animated comedy series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Campbell would find success elsewhere.
A commander for a optimistic, hopeful, gentler, more thoughtful future
Still, it wasn't a cakewalk for Frakes. "I auditioned seven times over six weeks for this part," he says in "The Fifty-Year Mission," adding "Unlike anything I have ever had to fight for before." He goes into more detail about the process, and meeting with "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry and learning about his vision for the show:
"The last few auditions, I would be sent to Gene's office prior to going to whichever executive needed convincing on this particular audition. I kept going up the food chain. In Gene's office, Gene would give me a pep talk, and Corey Allen, the director of the pilot, was there. Gene believed that in the twenty-fourth century, as he used to say, there'll be no hunger and there will be no greed, and all of the children will know how to read. He was able to convey his passion about the future and this optimistic, hopeful, gentler, more thoughtful future that we all wish we could live."
The rest is history, of course. Frakes would land the role of Riker, and better writers would transform "The Next Generation" into a truly great show during its third season, after Roddenberry was sidelined.
Frakes would play Riker in seven seasons of "The Next Generation," four feature films, and several seasons of "Star Trek: Picard." Although he would still act, he became a filmmaker first and foremost, directing dozens of "Star Trek" episodes over the decades and two "Trek" feature films. Meanwhile, Billy Campbell never became a full-on leading man (even though "The Rocketeer" proves he could've and should've been a star), but he has never stopped working, appearing in numerous films and television shows. I'm partial to his incredible work in the under-seen indie movie "Fat Kid Rules the World."
And while Campbell's management probably wishes he had those "Star Trek" residuals, let's just be honest: Commander William Riker is Jonathan Frakes. It was destiny.