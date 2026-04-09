A New Project Hail Mary Story From Author Andy Weir Is Coming (But There's A Catch)

The good news is that "Project Hail Mary" fans will soon have another story to explore within author Andy Weir's beloved sci-fi universe. The catch? It's not another book, nor is it a sequel to the recently released movie. Rather, this new story will take the form of a mixed-reality video game that will be playable on VR headsets later in 2026. Whether that's good or bad is a matter of individual opinion.

Titled "Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars," the game hails from the folks at Maze Theory, who were also behind the 2019 VR game "Doctor Who: The Edge of Time" (as well as "Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom"). So, they have experience expanding franchises in VR form. Most important of all is that Weir personally crafted the new story for the game.

As for what that story entails? The synopsis for the game reads as follows:

In "Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars," step into the role of Ryland Grace at a pivotal, untold moment in the Hail Mary mission. The ship's systems are failing. Deep space grows increasingly uncertain. Using mixed reality, the Hail Mary itself bleeds into the player's physical environment. They reach out to diagnose the problem, improvise the fix, and push the limits of what science and engineering can do under pressure. Humanity's last hope is in the player's hands.

While there are still plenty of fans wondering if a proper "Project Hail Mary" sequel will happen, this is certainly something to help fill the void in the meantime. It's sort of an in-between-quel that will reveal a part of Ryland Grace's mission we hadn't seen before. And while the method of delivery may not be everyone's cup of tea, it all sounds good on paper.