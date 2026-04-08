New Jurassic Park LEGO Sets Bring An Iconic Vehicle And Classic Fossil To Shelves

Over at LEGO, life continues to find a way. Over 33 years since the original "Jurassic Park" hit theaters, Steven Spielberg's dinosaur adventure thriller still captures the imaginations of adults and children alike. As the franchise continues under the "Jurassic World" moniker (for better or worse), that first movie is where all the magic remains, which is why LEGO keeps tapping into "Jurassic Park" for new LEGO sets.

A pair of new "Jurassic Park" LEGO sets have just been announced, bringing two different collectible building brick assemblies to life.

LEGO

The first lets fans build the most iconic vehicle from the franchise, with the "Jurassic Park" Jeep Wrangler being turned into a larger-scale, detailed LEGO set. While we've seen smaller, play-sized assemblies of the "Jurassic Park" Jeep Wrangler before, there hasn't been one released at this scale with so much detail.

LEGO

Meanwhile, the other LEGO set doesn't come from the first movie, but it features a dinosaur who has a thoroughly memorable scene. It's the latest addition to the "Jurassic World" Dinosaur Fossils collection, this time assembling the bones of the beloved triceratops in a museum-like display.

Let's take a closer look at both of the "Jurassic Park" LEGO sets below.