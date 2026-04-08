New Jurassic Park LEGO Sets Bring An Iconic Vehicle And Classic Fossil To Shelves
Over at LEGO, life continues to find a way. Over 33 years since the original "Jurassic Park" hit theaters, Steven Spielberg's dinosaur adventure thriller still captures the imaginations of adults and children alike. As the franchise continues under the "Jurassic World" moniker (for better or worse), that first movie is where all the magic remains, which is why LEGO keeps tapping into "Jurassic Park" for new LEGO sets.
A pair of new "Jurassic Park" LEGO sets have just been announced, bringing two different collectible building brick assemblies to life.
The first lets fans build the most iconic vehicle from the franchise, with the "Jurassic Park" Jeep Wrangler being turned into a larger-scale, detailed LEGO set. While we've seen smaller, play-sized assemblies of the "Jurassic Park" Jeep Wrangler before, there hasn't been one released at this scale with so much detail.
Meanwhile, the other LEGO set doesn't come from the first movie, but it features a dinosaur who has a thoroughly memorable scene. It's the latest addition to the "Jurassic World" Dinosaur Fossils collection, this time assembling the bones of the beloved triceratops in a museum-like display.
Let's take a closer look at both of the "Jurassic Park" LEGO sets below.
The Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler looks like a must-have for fans
The LEGO "Jurassic Park" Jeep Wrangler clocks in at 1,924 pieces, allowing for a highly detailed re-creation of the instantly recognizable vehicle. It's not often that you can have a vehicle that has the film's logo and title on it while also making perfect sense narratively. Plus, the LEGO version of the vehicle is equally as functional for display purposes, allowing fans to include the canvas cover for the vehicle's passengers or remove it completely.
The Jeep Wrangler YJ from the 1993 movie has all the other features you'd want from the vehicle, including the grill display, all the appropriate logos around the vehicle, and even a great nod to the thrilling sequence where the Tyrannosaurus rex chases Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and a wounded Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).
Equally as memorable is the scene in which the scheming Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight, in a role that clashed with his work on "Seinfeld") tries to use a "Jurassic Park" Jeep to pull off a dinosaur DNA heist. But thanks to the inclement weather and a hungry dilophosaurus, he ends up being dinner instead.
A minifigure of Nedry, including the sneaky can of "shaving cream" and a stick to unsuccessfully distract the dilophosaurus is also included, as well as the sign for the East Dock, complete with spinning arrow.
The "Jurassic Park" Jeep Wrangler LEGO set is available for pre-order now for $199.99, and it will ship starting on May 7, 2026.
The beloved triceratops becomes a Jurassic World LEGO fossil
For those looking for a more classy, educational display, the "Jurassic World" Dinosaur Fossils collection has you covered with the new triceratops set. Following in the booming footsteps of the previously released Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, the triceratops has 1,154 pieces to rebuild the three-horned dinosaur. While the triceratops fossil is never prominently featured in the original "Jurassic Park," one standout scene includes a sick triceratops making an impression on Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill).
As with many LEGO sets, this one includes several hidden Easter eggs for franchise fans, but you'll only be able to see them throughout the building process. For example, most "Jurassic Park" LEGO sets include a little frog somewhere inside the set, referencing the frog DNA used to complete the gene-sequencing gaps in dinosaur DNA.
But one Easter egg can be spotted next to the minifigure display with the set. Joining the "Jurassic Park" employee from the famous triceratops scene (played by one of the film's producers, Gerald R. Molen), there's a West Indian lilac, a specific flower referenced when talking about the sick triceratops.
The "Jurassic World" Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops set is available for pre-order now for $109.99, and it will ship starting on June 1, 2026.