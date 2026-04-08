Invincible Season 4's Lobster Scene Secretly Sets Up Oliver Grayson's Future

Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4 episode 6 follow.

The latest "Invincible" episode — titled "You Look Horrible" — unfolds over several weeks as war between the Viltrum Empire and the Coalition of Planets commences. However, that is largely the B-plot of the episode. Instead, most of the running time is saved for some overdue father-son bonding.

After our titular hero Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) brutal and final defeat of Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) last episode (in an actor match-up that might remind "Invincible" fans of "The Walking Dead"), Invincible is down. Stranded on a planet deep in Viltrumite territory, his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) and his half-brother Oliver (Christian Convery) watch over Mark as he recovers. As Mark is stuck unconscious, Nolan and Oliver have no one to talk to but each other.

Remember, Oliver has never really known Nolan. He was born on planet Thraxa from Nolan's brief marriage to the insectoid alien, Andressa (Rhea Seehorn). So, while Oliver was raised on Earth and looks human (especially since his purple skin has now faded into a caucasian-passing pink) genetically he isn't human at all. One comedy beat in this episode reminds you of that.

By human standards, Oliver is about 14-years-old now — just the right age to have the talk with his dad. He and Nolan broached the subject this episode ... except it's not a pretty girl Oliver has crushed on. At a restaurant, he saw a blue lobster in a tank, and butterflies filled his stomach. Remember, Thraxans in all likelihood are genetically closer to Earth crustaceans than to humans.

Oliver uses this to highlight how he doesn't quite fit in on Earth. It foreshadows the path that Oliver takes in the "Invincible" comics, like him leaving the planet altogether — and hooking up with a lobster-like alien.