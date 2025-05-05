What Happens To Oliver Grayson In The Invincible Comics
As Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun) and his allies keep finding out, the world of "Invincible" is not your everyday superhero universe. With all-powerful Viltrumites and all forms of threats both earthly and cosmic running rampant, humanity's fate is eternally at stake in the Prime Video series. This makes it all the more frustrating when Mark's younger half-brother, Oliver "Kid Omni-Man" Grayson (Christian Convery), keeps adding to the chaos with the very peculiar and pragmatic outlook that comes with his Viltrumite-Thraxan upbringing and unfamiliarity with human customs like "thinking twice before killing people, regardless of what they've done."
Or so it might seem. Despite Oliver's potential as an annoying kid character extraordinaire, he — like so many other "Invincible" characters — soon establishes himself as a far more complex presence than his first impressions would suggest. The "Invincible" season 3 finale's battle against the villainous Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and its aftermath build important bridges between Oliver and Mark.
Fans of the animated series can but wait to see what Oliver gets up to next, but as the "Invincible" comic book series reveals, the young man (well, Viltrumite-Thraxan) has a full and fascinating life ahead of him. Here's where the comics take Oliver Grayson, and what kind of person he grows up to become.
Oliver is a good guy, but his heritage influences his actions
In the "Invincible" comics by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Oliver never manages to step out of Mark's shadow, but that doesn't stop him from living an eventful life. Never quite comfortable with Earth's way of life, his stubborn wish to help in the impending war against the Viltrumites convinces Mark and Nolan (J.K. Simmons) to let him join the cause. After barely surviving the Viltrumite War against the ultimate "Invincible" villain Thragg and his troops, Oliver sets up shop on the planet Talescria and allies himself with Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). Unfortunately, Allen's pragmatic but ruthless plan to purge the Earth of Viltrumite genes eventually takes things back to the third rock from the Sun, and Allen and Oliver find themselves on the opposing side from Mark, causing the brothers to come into blows.
Oliver and Mark reconcile and the former settles down on Talescria with a lobster-like alien called Haluma — Oliver, after all, is an alien himself, and has his own standards of beauty. The two have twins, and Oliver (who eventually loses his purple skin color and grows a Viltrumite mustache) has many adventures over the years. These are generally as traumatic as they are exciting, as is the "Invincible" way.
Unfortunately, Oliver's endgame presents him in shades of grey, as we eventually find out that he's been acting as a double agent for Thragg in a plot against Allen. Oliver decides to break away from Thragg's influence when he learns of the Viltrumite villain's plan to murder Mark and his entire family, but this doesn't go well for him: Oliver tackles Thragg at the last minute to save Mark and Atom Eve's (Gillian Jacobs) daughter, Terra, and Thragg kills Oliver in retaliation.