What Happens To Oliver Grayson In The Invincible Comics

As Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun) and his allies keep finding out, the world of "Invincible" is not your everyday superhero universe. With all-powerful Viltrumites and all forms of threats both earthly and cosmic running rampant, humanity's fate is eternally at stake in the Prime Video series. This makes it all the more frustrating when Mark's younger half-brother, Oliver "Kid Omni-Man" Grayson (Christian Convery), keeps adding to the chaos with the very peculiar and pragmatic outlook that comes with his Viltrumite-Thraxan upbringing and unfamiliarity with human customs like "thinking twice before killing people, regardless of what they've done."

Or so it might seem. Despite Oliver's potential as an annoying kid character extraordinaire, he — like so many other "Invincible" characters — soon establishes himself as a far more complex presence than his first impressions would suggest. The "Invincible" season 3 finale's battle against the villainous Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and its aftermath build important bridges between Oliver and Mark.

Fans of the animated series can but wait to see what Oliver gets up to next, but as the "Invincible" comic book series reveals, the young man (well, Viltrumite-Thraxan) has a full and fascinating life ahead of him. Here's where the comics take Oliver Grayson, and what kind of person he grows up to become.

