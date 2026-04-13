Marilyn Monroe Was The Inspiration For One Of Batman's Most Important Love Interests

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Many of Batman's love interests have become as legendary as the Dark Knight himself. Selina Kyle/Catwoman is the most obvious example, but while Vicki Vale isn't quite as well known, she did at least have the benefit of being based on a screen legend. While hyping the then-impending release of 1989's "Batman," which starred Kim Basinger as Vale, Batman co-creator Bob Kane revealed that Marilyn Monroe was the inspiration for the character's creation.

In 1989, Batman descended upon multiplexes across America, inducing what has since become known as "Bat-Mania." The summer of '89 was all about the Dark Knight's big cinematic debut, with Tim Burton enduring a torturous process to reintroduce the character to the public as a brooding vigilante. "Batman" was a huge box office success, even if Jack Nicholson managed to pilfer most of the profits thanks to his unprecedented back-end deal. Still, producers Peter Gruber and Jon Peters knew what they were doing by casting the Joker actor, who took top billing ahead of Batman himself, Michael Keaton. At that point, a Batman movie was by no means a sure thing, and having a star of Nicholson's caliber on board gave the film legitimacy.

But the "Shining" star wasn't the only major actor involved. Keaton wasn't quite the legend he ultimately became, but Bassinger was well on her way. Having appeared as Domino Petachi in Sean Connery's dodgy 1983 "Thunderball" remake "Never Say Never Again," before bolstering her status with 1984's "The Natural," the model-turned-actor's star was on the rise. She was a few years away from winning her first Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn Bracken in 1997's "L.A. Confidential," but Bassinger was a big deal in '89. That's just as well, seeing as she was playing a character modeled on a cinema icon.