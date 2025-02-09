Why Kim Basinger Replaced Sean Young As Vicki Vale In Batman

When she was cast as Vicki Vale in "Batman," Sean Young was fresh off the success of "Blade Runner" and "Wall Street," and had starred as Chani in David Lynch's rendition of "Dune." This was also a fan-favored casting, as Young had repeatedly proven herself capable of tackling roles of a similar variety (especially in stories with a dramatic heft, such as "No Way Out.") Moreover, nabbing one of the leading roles in a film that would go on to alter the industry's attitude towards comic book adaptations comes with its own weight and perks. However, Young was deprived of this opportunity after she had a serious on-set horseback accident, after which she had to be replaced on very short notice.

A version of the script for "Batman" (written by Sam Hamm and Warren Skaaren) set up an action sequence with Vale on horseback, and Young was practicing her horse-riding during rehearsals a few weeks before filming began. During one such practice session, she was unfortunately thrown off, and her arm got fractured. This is what Young had to say about the accident and its aftermath in a 2021 interview with The Daily Beast:

"I broke my arm. They did spring the horse-riding thing on me, and I fell and had an accident. Could they have kept me on the show and shot around my arm? They probably could have [...] But it is what it is. I had an accident and then got walked to the door."

With very little time to cast someone else who was fit for the role, Burton and the producers scanned through the list of available (and interested) actors and went with Basinger, who had just starred in Robert Benson's "Nadine." The horse-riding scene, which was initially intended as a romantic moment between Bruce Wayne and Vale, was cut altogether, and any follow-up sequences were also altered.

While horse riding might seem out of place in the version of the film we know and love, it isn't such a farfetched idea. After all, Frank Miller's genre-altering 1986 DC Comics miniseries, "The Dark Knight Returns," etches an enduring image of Batman riding a horse to battle. Miller's work served as a seminal influence on Burton's film, as it was one of the first comic series to flesh out Batman's darker, messier psychological impulses.