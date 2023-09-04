Jack Nicholson Manipulated An Oscars Bigwig To Promote Tim Burton's Batman

"Jaws" might have been the first blockbuster in 1975, but nearly 15 years later, 1989's "Batman" changed the definition of the term. Tim Burton's third studio movie not only proved a financial success, bringing in $411 million worldwide on a $35 million budget, it kicked off a summer of so-called "Bat-mania," becoming a bonafide phenomenon as Warner Bros. bombarded every facet of popular culture with Bat-themed merchandise. The "Batman" breakfast cereal commercial remains a personal favorite for the grandiose introduction of the product as "Batman, the cereal."

"Batman" becoming such a mega-hit was somewhat surprising, if only because the production itself had faced its share of challenges. Listing everything that was working against the film would take an entire article in and of itself, suffice it to say that Burton described bringing his vision to life as "torture." But despite the various struggles the director had to overcome, the film did have a lot working in its favor. Fans may have been dismayed at Michael Keaton's casting in the lead role, but landing Jack Nicholson as the villainous Joker was nothing short of a coup for both Warner Bros. and Burton, who had to overcome his fear of horse riding, just to secure the legendary star.

Of course, Nicholson had some stipulations for putting on the purple suit. On top of the actor securing top billing ahead of Keaton, Nicholson's wildest achievement was ensuring he gained a share of the film's gross profits, which is likely why, despite being a box office smash, "Batman" didn't exactly make any money for the studio. But while Nicholson may have basically siphoned off most of the revenue from the film, he also helped the studio in numerous other ways, helping establish "Batman" as a new blueprint for superhero and blockbuster filmmaking in general.