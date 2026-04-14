Idris Elba's 2022 Survival Thriller On Netflix Flew Under Everyone's Radar

One of the joys of being a genre movie fan is keeping an eye out for theatrically released films that aren't part of a series or an existing IP, but instead strive to reach audiences with nothing more than good old-fashioned high concepts. The summer of 2022 was a particularly good time for such movies. In August of that year alone, "Bullet Train," "Fall," and "The Invitation" were three releases by major studios that were driven as much by their central premises as by their stars. Also released in August of 2022 was a film that, while flying under almost everyone's radar, still holds up as a crackerjack summer thriller: "Beast," starring Idris Elba.

To be fair, the most notable name involved with "Beast" was Elba's, despite co-stars Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Sharlto Copley being familiar to those in the know. Director Baltasar Kormákur has never become a household name nor a cinephile favorite. Yet the filmmaker has made a career out of solid genre movies known mostly to genre fans, titles like "Contraband," "2 Guns," and "Everest."

In fact, his next feature, "Apex," is already garnering a little social media clout from the jacked appearance of star Taron Egerton. That film is going directly to Netflix, which is a bit of a bummer, since it was a joy to watch "Beast" in theaters with an audience. Still, the Netflix connection is why "Beast" is now available on the streaming service, and hopefully, its availability there will help people discover why Kormákur is one of our most reliably entertaining genre directors today.