A Live Lion Got Loose On The Set Of Idris Elba's Beast, A Movie About A Live Lion On The Loose

Everyone loves a good animal attack movie, and thanks to decades of technological advancements, we can enjoy these films knowing no animals or humans were harmed in the making of the film. In the upcoming film "Beast," Idris Elba stars as a recently widowed father who takes his two teenage daughters to a South African game reserve, only to find themselves trapped in survival mode when the family becomes the target of a wild lion who recently escaped from poachers. The good news is that the lion didn't get killed and skinned by wealthy, terrible human beings who desperately need a new hobby, but the bad news is that this lion is now furious. It's now up to Elba to keep himself and his daughters alive, and not human-sized snacks.

Of course, the folks at Universal weren't going to put any actors at risk by acting opposite of an actual, vicious lion, but that isn't to say real lions weren't involved in the film's production. An interview in the August issue of Total Film with the film's director Baltasar Kormákur ("The Sea," "Contraband," "Everest") revealed that after hiring some of the best CGI artists in the business, Kormákur called upon Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu ("Babel," "Birdman," "The Revenant") for some advice. Iñárritu told him to try and get a lion on set to reference how the light falls on the fur, and shockingly, the studio agreed to have the lion on set.