Why Project Hail Mary's First Trailer Spoiled The Ryan Gosling Movie's Biggest Surprise

When the "Project Hail Mary" trailer dropped in the summer of 2025, fans of Andy Weir's book noticed something. Rocky, the charismatic rock-like Eridian alien who makes friends with protagonist Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling in the film) as they both try to save their home planets from the encroaching threat of astrophage, appeared in the trailer, even though his presence was ostensibly a spoiler. So why did Weir and the creative team behind the blockbuster movie — co-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and writer Drew Goddard — decide to put Rocky in the promotional material for the movie?

I'll let Weir explain himself, which he did when he spoke to Den of Geek in March 2026. After noting that marketing and publicity differ significantly between books and films, he made a great point. "There is just absolutely no way that we would have been able to keep the first contact aspect of this a secret," he said. "I mean, there's already been millions of people who have read the book. Nobody's going to walk into that theater not knowing about Rocky, even if we'd hidden it from the previews."

Beyond that, as Weir continued, Rocky isn't just some plot twist — he's the center of the story, really. "The meat of the story is the relationship between Ryland and Rocky, and we wanted to make sure that the potential film viewers would know that this is what this movie is about," Weir said, and he's right; even though Rocky's presence does surprise viewers in "Project Hail Mary," he's too central to the narrative to truly be defined as a "twist." Plus, I get why they wanted to show off all the work they put into Rocky in the trailer.