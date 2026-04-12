Matt Groening's Simple Response To Fans Who Say The Simpsons Was Better In The '90s

The golden age of "The Simpsons" is a hotly debated topic among fans. Some believe the show was only good between seasons 3 through 8, while others will extend that by a couple more seasons. I happen to think season 11 isn't without its charms, but generally, fans agree that the best seasons of "The Simpsons" are a distant memory at this point. According to creator Matt Groening, however, anybody who says this simply isn't watching the series.

It's not exactly surprising that "Simpsons" fans feel the show's best years are behind it. This is a series that's been on the air for almost four decades — an incredible achievement, especially considering "The Simpsons" was never supposed to run for more than 13 episodes. No show could possibly maintain the same quality throughout such a run, so it's not really all that big a knock against Groening's animated comedy to say that it's not as good as it once was.

For the show creator himself, though, there's absolutely no merit to the argument. In a 2026 interview with the New York Times ahead of the show's 800th episode, Groening was asked what he has to say to people who say "The Simpsons" peaked 30 years ago. "The thing about humor is anybody can say, 'That's not funny,'" he replied. "Everything isn't for everybody. [The show has] been on an awfully long time. People who say, 'The show hasn't been good since Year X' — you're not watching the show!"

Continuing, Groening said the show's writers and animators have tried hard to challenge themselves in recent years. "I don't know how the animators do it," he continued. "We've been incredibly ambitious with our efforts not to repeat ourselves and surprise both us and the audience."