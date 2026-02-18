The Simpsons Episode 800 Answers A 37-Year-Old Question

The following contains spoilers for season 37, episode 14 of "The Simpsons."

In case you are unaware, "The Simpsons" is good again. This is an iconic cultural institution, the longest-running American sitcom of all time, and the most influential animated show of the past 50 years. Though the show has had a couple of rough seasons, the last few years have produced some truly outstanding half-hours of television. With the benefit of 36 years' worth of stories and audience familiarity with the characters, "The Simpsons" has recently been experimenting with stories, character dynamics, and even format and canon. Beyond just the usual future-set episodes, "The Simpsons" has done horror-themed episodes outside of "Treehouse of Horror," as well as a parody of "Fargo" where a bunch of characters die horrible deaths.

We've also got some unexpected lore reveals in recent seasons. There was the time "The Simpsons" casually revealed just how Homer hasn't been fired for incompetence, or the time we got an origin story for Bumblebee Man. To commemorate the show's 800th episode to air on Fox, "The Simpsons" just dropped a new reveal, showing the aftermath of the iconic couch gag that starts most episodes.

The new episode begins with the traditional extended couch gag, featuring Bart in detention, Lisa kicked out of music class, and Marge driving home. Except things are different this time.

After Homer is run over by Marge and the family gathers on the couch, Homer hobbles into the living room covered in splinters and blood. The rest of the family tries to look away and ignore his pleas, while Homer complains that Marge just ran him over through a thick oak garage door, and no one seems to care. Worse, he asks Marge why Maggie was sitting in the front passenger seat.