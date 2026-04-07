Netflix's One Piece Season 3: What Is The Battle Of Alabasta, And Why Are Fans So Excited?

Netflix's "One Piece" is doing something nearly unthinkable in the era of streaming, announcing today that its next season will release just a year after the previous one. Season 3 will officially arrive in 2027, with "The Battle of Alabasta" covering one of the most anticipated story arcs in Eiichiro Oda's manga.

Netflix's official description for season 3 states that "a rebellion threatens to tear the nation [of Alabasta] apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves." The season will see the Straw Hat Pirates face "a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand."

Alabasta is a pivotal moment for the manga, and it will be for the Netflix live-action adaptation, too. As co-showrunners Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes said in a statement to Tudum, they are aware that "Alabasta is the arc that hooked [many 'One Piece' fans] as nakama for life." ("Nakama" is Japanese for crewmate/friend.)

This will be the true test for the "One Piece" live-action show. Season 1 proved that Oda's world could be brought into live-action. Season 2 proved that it could handle the goofier and grander elements, including characters like Tony Tony Chopper. Season 3 needs to prove it can deliver the large-scale storytelling from the source material – the kind that makes Oda's manga the best-selling comic book of all time.