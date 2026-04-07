Netflix's One Piece Season 3 Is Avoiding House Of The Dragon's Biggest Problem

We already knew Netflix's live-action TV adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" manga would get a third season and adapt the popular Alabasta arc. Now, however, we know season 3 will arrive much sooner than expected.

Netflix has announced that "One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta" will debut in 2027, a mere year after season 2, "Into the Grand Line," premiered. As the title suggests, the show's third season will focus on Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Crew attempting to help Princess Vivi (Charithra Chandran) stop a war that threatens to destroy the desert kingdom of Alabasta. But before they do, they will have to defeat the rest of Baroque Works, including their sinister and ruthless leader, Sir Crocodile (Joe Manganiello.)

This is incredibly exciting news, as it means the wait for "One Piece" season 3 will be half of that between seasons 1 and 2. It's also impressive considering the series is only expanding in scope with each season, introducing more factions, characters, and locations.

Most of all, this comes as a relief in the era of extremely long waits between seasons of streaming shows. To be sure, having to wait more than a year between seasons is one of the worst things about modern television. Likewise, the longer a new season takes to premiere, the more it tends to hurt the series.

Think of "Stranger Things" taking so long to wrap up that its main stars had become adults by the time its finale arrived. Similarly, "House of the Dragon" has killed its momentum with its prolonged breaks between seasons, and it's become the show's biggest problem by far. By delivering a fresh story every year, though, "One Piece" will avoid falling into the same trap as HBO's costly "Game of Thrones" spin-off.