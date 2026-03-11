One Piece Season 2 Introduces A Beloved Franchise Character With A Tragic Backstory

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "One Piece" season 2, episode 2.

After narrowly escaping from some bad guys in the season 2 premiere of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation, the Straw Hat crew runs into trouble while en route to the Grand Line in episode 2. Their ship on the verge of being capsized, our heroes head toward a giant island whale ... and sail right into its cavernous mouth. Thankfully, Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) uses his stretchy limbs to escape and seek aid from a lighthouse keeper named Crocus (Clive Russell). This, in turn, kicks off the Reverse Mountain Arc, the first entry in the Arabasta saga in the original "One Piece" anime and manga.

Most notably, this entire chain of events does a commendable job of introducing one of the most beloved characters in the "One Piece" franchise to Netflix's live-action series: the giant whale Laboon. (Hence, the Reverse Mountain Arc is alternatively known as the Laboon Arc.)

As Crocus explains to Luffy, Laboon was separated from his pod as a baby. Although the whale doesn't mean any harm, the other Straw Hats are in danger due to its obsession with butting its head against the (impenetrable) Red Line. Laboon, you see, has been doing this for decades, causing it to garner numerous scratches. This also clues us in to Laboon's tragic backstory, which goes back to the time he spent with the Rumbar Pirates and the promise that was made to him 50 years ago.