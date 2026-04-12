Jason Segel Sneakily Puppeteered Multiple Characters While Making His Muppets Movie [Exclusive]

Back in the late 2000s, Jason Segel made a name for himself in R-rated comedies like "Knocked Up," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "I Love You, Man," and "Bad Teacher." He was charming, warm, hilarious, and genuine. As his career shifted into the 2010s, Segel started getting a little more family friendly with roles in "Despicable Me" and "Gulliver's Travels," but easily his crowning achievement for audiences of every age was "The Muppets."

In 2011, after a 12-year hiatus from the big screen, Jim Henson's beloved puppet franchise returned to theaters in a big way, and Jason Segel joined them. Fulfilling a lifelong dream that began during his childhood, "The Muppets" was a roaring success, raking in over $165 million worldwide on a budget of just $45 million. The film directed by James Bobin captured the spirit of the Muppets while also infusing it with contemporary comedic sensibilities, and Segel proved to be not only an incredible co-star but a fantastic collaborator as the film's co-writer, along with "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" director Nicholas Stoller.

As Segel has been making the publicity rounds for the hilariously gory dark comedy "Over Your Dead Body" with Samara Weaving, I couldn't help but ask if "Knocked Up" co-star Seth Rogen's recent revival of "The Muppet Show" might make it easier for him to return to the Muppets universe, should the show receive some kind of larger series order. The way Segel lit up talking about the Muppets was wonderful to witness, and that included a bit of information that may not have been revealed before.

It turns out Jason Segel had the opportunity to puppet several of the Muppets himself during the production of the 2011 movie.